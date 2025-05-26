A hair vendor has lamented the message that she was sent by a female model she had employed a week ago

She displayed the message on social media, saying she wishes the lady well in her future endeavours

The message, however, sparked outrage among netizens, with many offering the businesswoman advice on what to do

Precious Ogochukwu Anozie, a Nigerian businesswoman, has displayed the unexpected message she received from someone who stopped working for her after just seven days.

The hair vendor expressed displeasure at the message, but wished the model well in her future endeavours.

"This is the message I got this morning from the model I employed, who has just worked for a week

"Lol 😭. I am wishing her well in her new endeavor,'' the businesswoman wrote.

Content of message from model

In the message, the model informed her erstwhile boss that she would no longer be working for her and requested to be paid for the week she worked.

"Good morning ma. I'm not going to be able to continue the job from next week. I'm starting my internship as a nurse I'd like to be paid for the week I worked," the message read.

Commenting on the message in the comments section, Precious noted that over 30 people had applied for the role, but she had settled for the model, who would quit after just one week.

"To think I had over 30 people apply for this position when i advertised for it on IG a week ago and i selected this one.

"Lol."

Outrage trail message businesswoman received

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the message below:

Jhane Ikeh said:

"Una really dey funny for this app, wait, do some of you even think before typing.

"First of, look at the body of the message, no remorse. No one says she shouldn't go for internship but where was the place of stating that at the time of employment. Obviously she knew she won't be picked. And afterwards she sent a "WhatsApp" message, if she even came physically to explain herself, that one for dey. No regard whatsoever still dey ask for 1week pay. Abeg o, make we no dey use sentiments dey judge."

Kingsley Uja James said:

"Call her back inform her that u are going to increase her salary and after sack her after 4 days and pay her, but take note the revenge that would come wit it u nor go like ham."

Mo foods and Events said:

"Pay her the percentage of the time she worked and avoid unnecessary dragging.

"I remember starting work on the 28th of January, my employer then paid me for three days based on 31 days working calendar. Just allow her.

"The internship she said she was starting might have come earlier than she expected cos I don't think any sane person will get a job and mess it up in this economy..."

Ak Oma Davids said:

"I tell my new staff, if you leave before the end of the month, you will not be paid.

"If you stop work suddenly without prior notification, you will not be paid and I will arrest you for breach of contract.

"A girl was begging me to employ her, when I read our employment terms to her, she came out clean that she just needed the job for 2 months to buy a sewing machine.

"I still employed her, then explained why it's important to always be honest."

Favour Emmanuel said:

"It's like a breakup over text😂 she doesn't even have the decency to show up and plead her case. I'll do that only if the person has been working for awhile but only a week, hêll no."

Comfort Emezie Charles said:

"Even the civil service rule says, if you don't work up to 15 days in a month, no salary for you!

"So Madam, you are not owing her!"

