A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking experience with her former boyfriend whom she accused of stealing her money

According to the lady, the young man allegedly hacked into her Opay account and withdrew all the money that was saved inside

While sharing her painful experience, the lady lamented that he never bought anything for her during the period they dated

A Nigerian lady's emotional video about her former boyfriend who allegedly wrecked her financially has gone viral.

The lady regretted meeting her former boyfriend whom she accused of hacking into her Opay account and stealing her savings.

Lady claims ex wrecked her financially

The lady, known as @lisa_stitches on TikTok, claimed that the incident occurred during one of her visits to her former boyfriend's house.

She alleged that he took advantage of the opportunity to access her account and withdrew all her funds.

Despite her efforts to confront him about the theft, she claimed he denied any involvement and refused to return the money.

What made the situation even more painful was that her boyfriend had never shown any financial support or care during their relationship.

She expressed her disappointment, stating that despite dating for several months, he never bought her anything or sent her money.

In her words:

"Life is so private that no one knew the first day I slept over at my boyfriend's house, he hacked my Opay account and stole all my money. I cried so bad cause that was all I had. I confronted him for stealing my money but he denied it and he never returned it. We dated for just a few months and he never did once sent me money or bought me anything. Every girl has a story to tell about guys but it seems like mine is more painful."

Reactions as lady narrates painful experience with ex

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Bibi said:

"Girl??? You still dated him?! I'm in Ilorin, forward your address to me make I mend your brain."

@Favour said:

"Yours is more painful ke? Don’t pray to see my darling. Cos omo sorry about your experience still."

@OLAMIOMOLEWA said:

"Me wey fit download OPay make 1 naira no dey there bank wey money dey u no fit see am for my phone."

@Giuditta said:

"Person use format for you o na only you been dey that relationship."

@Hiqmat00 wrote:

"You have to source for his picture ooo, make any of my people no jam am! Can you try and do that for us Achalugo??"

@OLUWASHEKEMI said:

"My ex collected all my life savings telling me if i didn’t give him is going too breakup with me I have too give him and some others money he use too collect. Omo I no suppose fall in love again."

@oluwaseun said:

"Man never start to dey care for you you go dey sleep there ?? Good girl won finish you."

@Joy merry wrote:

"How can I check if my opay account has been hacked?"

@April 20th asked:

"Person fit hack Opay account?"

@WUNMI said:

"Dem dey hack opay acc again."

@Dimma-dgaf added:

"Nah thief u date no be boyfriend Abeg."

Watch the video here:

Lady laments as boyfriend flees with her money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady narrated how her boyfriend ran away with the N10 million which she saved for her business.

In a touching video, the lady was seen shedding tears while stating that she had become depressed because of the incident.

