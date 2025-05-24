Alax Evalsam, popularly known as Fish Pie Guy, is in the news again after he created a beautiful cake design

The young man sparked positive reactions on Instagram after posting a video of the cake for people to see

Many people who saw the cake he designed said he has finally found a purpose to live for and that they are happy for him

Alax Evalsam, also known as Fish Pie Guy, has impressed social media users after showing them a cake she designed.

Alax became known on social media due to the voice he used to advertise his fish pie, which he hawked around the streets.

Many people are saying Fish Pie Guy has found her purpose. Photo credit: Instagram/Fish Pie King.

In a new video which he posted on Instagram, Alax showed that he is now a qualified baker who can create eye-popping cake designs.

He showcased his design, which he said was for a client in Benin and people loved it.

He wrote:

"Benin called and I answered."

A lot of people who saw the video said they were happy for him because he seemed to have found his purpose in life.

Fish Pie Guy is now focusing on baking and people like it for him. Photo credit: Instagram/Fish Pie King.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Fish Pie Guy shows cake he baked

@mhiz_classy11 said:

"Now you found your purpose. We are proud of you my brother, more Grace in Jesus name."

@adima.promise said:

"Can't believe how Happy I am for a stranger so proud of you."

@robinsonchike said:

"Beautiful. Na now you come. Keep it up."

@symply_iniobong said:

"Congratulations. Please forget the negative comments, that’s what and why they are here, always focus and see them as a reason to push harder. For we will all clap for you."

@nimemkenneth said:

"This is good. Your calling is not music or skit-making. Focus on catering and make your money. In time with more training and hard work, you will turn celebrity caterer and your brand will take you round the world. This is possible. Best wishes and plenty of thanks to Nos Mirage and VDM."

@eveliousevelyn said:

"This is soo good, shey you go teach me, me sef need sponsor, i know how to bake and make patries I just need a space to sell and have catering school."

@stevemmy105 said:

"Wow, the guy is really trying, keep pushing bro."

@Nice one bro said:

"But all this colored hair isn’t necessary."

@jesykabee said:

"Better than looking all girly and twerking like someone who lost his purpose on earth."

@meerahideas_shoes said:

"I am impressed. Now this I energy... See where you suppose out those effort for since."

@xtasydesgns said:

"You suppose to dey greet VDM every day."

