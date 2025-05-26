A Nigerian boy now has a reason to smile after rewriting the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

The young student had been rushed to the hospital after suffering an attack due to his low performance in the first examination

Luckily, after rewriting the examination, he performed better and netizens congratulated him in the comments section

A Nigerian student's academic situation took a turn for the better after retaking the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The young boy had faced a setback in his initial attempt, but his second effort yielded a greatly improved result.

New score of boy who was rushed to hospital after seeing his first 2025 UTME result surfaces. Photo credit: @big_ellaa7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student scores 319 in 2025 UTME

The student's proud sister, @bigellaa7 on TikTok, shared a video showing her brother's previous and current scores, sparking congratulatory messages from netizens.

According to the sister's post, her brother's score improved from 162 to 319 and this wiped sadness off his face.

The student's initial performance had been a source of distress, with his health even being affected.

He was hospitalised after suffering a health crisis due to the disappointment of scoring 162 in the 2025 UTME.

However, his second attempt at the examination proved to be a turning point, and he achieved an aggregate score of 319.

Lady shows off the 2025 UTME result of her brother who resat for the examination. Photo credit: @big_ellaa7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"From disappointment to blessing. My brother smashed JAMB. Evidence dey," his sister captioned the post.

See the post below:

Reactions as boy scores 319 in 2025 UTME

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Iruoma said:

"Stanley has always been intelligent, I knew him from MDA. Mine went from 153 to 292. Congratulations to us."

@Della_Cruzzz said:

"So happy the internet raised alarm about this issue if not that's how jamb would have failed people just like that."

@Sophia said:

"Congratulations dear me too from 157 to 258 it can only be God."

@Rukky said:

"I’m so happy for him. This shows that the previous wasn’t his result at all. Congratulations."

@lifeofugoo wrote:

"I’m so happy about this!!! God never left our side. Nothing sweet me pass this news all those other people can finally eat their comments."

@TEMIDAYO commented:

"The fact that jamb took it to themselves that those result weren’t what some of the student answered is so nice and have them resit for the exam."

@Stacia said:

"From 157 to 202. It was not easy congratulations to us. Our sleepless night was not in vain."

@Adi’jat reacted:

"Congratulations this years jamb almost had the students depressed Fr."

@favourite said:

"Congratulations to him for 138 to 233 am so happy indeed God can never be mockked."

@Okotorigba said:

"Please guys my brothers result is showing siezed we don’t know what to do, he scored 152 in the first sitting and was rescheduled, now the second sittings result is showing us siezed."

@Starr said:

"Congratulations my sister cried too she gave up I had to kip reassuring her now from 157 she got 251."

@Anastasia said:

"Congratulations my dear my sister first jamb results was 157 while the second one was 227."

@emi kis wrote:

"Congs to him l remember l also fainted an did our final paper Geography Paper 3 on drip l was scared but the Lord did it for me."

@qwin violet said:

"Big congratulations to him regardless of me not knowing him, I'm super proud of him."

@cindy reacted:

"Congratulations to him finally !!!! dey did not reschedule me for mine buh I trust God for admission."

@Ayomitide added:

"My sister from 140 to 215 she wan craze yesterday. When I saw 140 I first call am I change am for her infact I cried because we came from a polygamous family and they will start comparing and contrasting. She was writing waec later I felt bad for insulting her I called her school I wanted to speak to her, she refused later we heard about the glitch Omo I con dy regret. When she was rescheduled I was so happy, she told us she will prove my daddy wrong and she did. We bless God."

See the post below:

Nigerian girl's JAMB result surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother came online to talk about her daughter's performance in the just-concluded UTME.

The mother said her daughter was confident that she would do well, as she boasted she would score nothing less than 330.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng