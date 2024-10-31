A lady shared a video about her love story on social media, which got so many people talking

She revealed that while they were dating, she relocated to the village to help him build his house while he travelled overseas

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the relationship and hailed the lady and her husband

A Nigerian lady revealed how she stood by her husband while they were still dating.

As she recounted their love story, she stated that she had to relocate to the village to help him build his house.

Man marries lady who built house for him in his village. Photo: @kellyg261

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @kellyg261 on TikTok, the lady said she started dating the man in 2018 when he had nothing.

Lady builds house for her abroad-based boyfriend

The lady said he relocated abroad in 2021 and bought her her first car in 2022.

She then revealed that she relocated to the village to help him build his first house while he was still abroad.

When he returned in 2023, he proposed to her, and they married.

She said:

“Stop coming to my comment section to say what you don't know.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's love story

@Odi _baby said:

“How una da take know who go da successful in future?”

@nicemanndah8b68 said:

"Al this in 5years.hmmm abi na wrong abroad i travel go. congratulations. “

@rachy said:

“Congratulations mama. mine traveled to UK nd broke up with me.”

@nnekaobodoh said:

“God bless u, mine travelled, i did same, we got engaged, did my introduction and got someone else pregnant, so i ended everything with him.”

Source: Legit.ng