A Nigerian girl shared her excitement with netizens after retaking the 2025 UTME and getting a higher aggregate score

The girl shared how she felt after seeing her initial score and was happy when she was rescheduled by the board the retake the exam

In a viral post, she displayed the subjects that she sat for in the examination and the aggregate score that she achieved

A Nigerian student, Uzorchukwu Divine Chidera, celebrated a great improvement in her academic performance after retaking the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Divine shared her joy with online followers after achieving a higher aggregate score than she had scored in the previous examination.

A girl who rewrote the 2025 UTME shares her new JAMB result. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images, JAMB Girl's photo for illustration use only.

Source: TikTok

Girl overjoyed after scoring 295 in 2025 UTME

In a post, the girl known on X as @Deevibessss displayed her new results, which showed an increase from her previous score.

Her initial aggregate score was 154, but after retaking the examination, she achieved a score of 295.

According to the UTME result, Divine registered for English language, Christian Religious Studies (CRS), Government and Literature.

The breakdown of her results included 76 in English, 83 in Government, 67 in Literature and 69 in CRS.

See results below:

A girl who rewrote the 2025 UTME shares the two results. Photo: @Deevibessss

Source: Twitter

Girl shares her 2025 UTME experience

While sharing the good news with her followers, the happy student attributed her success to God.

She shared how she felt when she saw the initial result of 154 because she knew that she had studied hard.

According to her, she felt like her soul was about to leave her body, adding that she studied hard for 2 months.

Her words:

“When I saw the first result, my soul almost left my body because I worked hard for two months to make sure I do well.”

She went on to appreciate those who spoke out concerning the UTME error, which led to the rescheduling of the exams.

Divine said:

“Thank you to everyone who spoke up and made this reschedule possible. Most importantly, thanks to God. From 154 to 295.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as girl gets 295 after rewriting 2025 UTME

Many who came across the girl’s post congratulated her on her new exam score.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Freemathhelp12 said:

"See testimony na. More from other rescheduled candidate, you people should thank Alex. More testimonials like this will come up, did you observe jamb did not give statistics of people performance in this resist. It seems they don't like to celebrate success, no wonder they stop."

@December2619831 said:

"Congratulations. Happy for you."

@denisbasseey said:

"Congratulations."

In a related story, a Nigerian boy celebrated after being rescheduled for the exam.

Boy who got 170 scores over 300

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 170 in his UTME has risen to over 300.

Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively participated in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results, posted the boy's result on X.

The improvement in the boy's score happened after he rewrote the examination due error admitted by JAMB.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng