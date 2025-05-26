A Nigerian lady shared the UTME result of her younger sister, who didn't do well in the first one she wrote in April

The girl was part of the 379,000 UTME candidates who were affected by the technical glitch, admitted by JAMB

She took part in the resit exam, which took place in Lagos and five states of the South East, and her result came out better

A proud lady has published the performance of her younger sister in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The result she posted was obtained during the resit examination, which was ordered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The lady said her sister did well in the second UTME. Photo credit: X/Sophie.

Source: Twitter

The resit examination was ordered after JAMB admitted that 379,000 candidates were erroneously failed due to a technical glitch.

According to Sophie, her sister was one of the candidates who retook the examination.

Sophie said her sister's performance in the second attempt was far better than what she got in the first exam.

She said her sister was heartbroken when the first result came. The was said that she had burned the midnight candle, only for her to score low.

But now, the girl, who wants to study law, has passed with a score of 262.

Her sister said:

"My baby sister nearly lost it when she saw her first Jamb result, she told me of how she knew she did well coz she studied with the Jamb syllabus. My sister would take Nescafe and wouldn't sleep at night studying. I really felt pity. I took her out to have ice cream so she could feel better while talking to her about other options. Then we saw the glitch saga and then she was called to resit like a few others. Guess who made 262. I am so happy and proud of you. Uju D Law soon."

Sophie praised her sister for scoring 262. Photo credit: X/Sophie.

Source: UGC

See the post below:

Reactions to new JAMB result

Suleh Momoh LP:

"Nescafé to write Jamb exam? That's too extreme."

@darlington Obinna said:

"Congrats to her. They want to deny this bright brain girl to become a lawyer to become a POS girl,GOD forbid."

Man shares update about vendor who caused UTME error

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who was part of the review of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result shared his experience.

The man, Alex Onyia, who described the process as rigorous, also disclosed what had happened to the vendor responsible for the error.

According to Alex, the time for the rescheduled exams was short, but candidates should pick themselves up and give it their best.

He noted:

"We’ve won a major victory — not just in securing a retest, but in getting JAMB to acknowledge their fault and provide a way forward. Important lessons have been learned, and meaningful change is already underway. It’s also worth noting: the vendor responsible has been officially dropped. That level of incompetence will not be given a second chance."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng