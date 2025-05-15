The Nigerian teacher who took JAMB examination and failed his own subject has been allotted a time to resit it

The teacher who has been teaching biology for 18 years said he has been told to resit the examination on Friday, May 16

However, he has lamented that he has another examination on the same day, and he is wondering how he would meet up

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the examination for a teacher who scored low marks.

The teacher had cried out that the scores given to him did not reflect his actual performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The teacher was given only 37 marks in biology and he rejected it. Photo credit: Facebook/John Felix and JAMB.

In a Facebook post, John Felix Obuighkem said he has a degree in biology and that he has been teaching the subject for 18 years.

However, he wrote the 2025 UTME and scored only 37 in the subject. He promptly rejected the result. His overall score was 159.

He wrote:

"How on earth is it possible that I will score 37 in my own Biology I have first degree on and have taught it for 18 years? Anybody who knows me knows that under no circumstances can I have a score as low as this. Throughout my days of seeking my first admission, there wasn't a day I scored below 200. Those were days when JAMB was tough like uncooked Kanda, talk of these years when JAMB even asked questions on concord and possessive pronouns. Leki headmaster that I am sure I failed only one question, or is it the comprehension?"

Now, JAMB has sent him a message to resit the examination following the discovery that an error led to the failure of people like him.

He has been told to resit his examination on Friday, May 16. But in a Facebook post, Felix said he has another examination on that day.

He said:

"Please JAMBHQ if you are rescheduling my exam, let it not be on Friday morning. Please I have another exam between 9:30 and 11:30. If it must be on Friday, let it be 3:00 PM session."

In yet another post, Felix lamented that he does not know how he is going to meet up with the two examinations.

John Felix has been asked to retake his JAMB examination. Photo credit: Facebook/John Felix and JAMB.

He said:

"JAMBHQ has rescheduled my exam on Friday 16-05-2025 by 2:00 pm. My only fear is that I have another exam at Umuahia same day by 9:30 AM. How I wish I had my own vehicle."

Facebook reactions as JAMB rescheduled examination

Bob Chinwendu Nwankwo said:

"If your exams will stop by 12noon, you will make it to Aba by 2pm. Na only mental health go worry you but God dey for you shaaa."

Loveth Ojinka said:

"You will navigate through this challenging situation successfully. Good luck to you Sir."

