A Nigerian man got people talking as he showed what he did when he boarded a public bus.

He showed that he paid for the entire back seat of the bus and placed his leg on the bus seat.

In a video by @brightofsoftlife02, the young man showed the seat in front of him, which was occupied by four passengers.

He stated that one of the women in the bus was hissing because of him.

His caption read:

“If them reach house, them go tell their pikin say dem see yahoo boy for inside bus today. That third woman yust Dey hiss.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man pays for full seat

The video went viral and garnered over 1.6 million views as of the time of this report.

Many who came across the post shared their opinions and personal experiences.

@Eaman said:

"I paid for the entire front seat to be comfortable, but when a woman with three children asked me to take one of her kids on my lap, I refused. Instantly, every passenger stared and pressured me, so I loudly declared I’d rather get off and find another bus than share my seat. For the rest of the journey, they shot me disdainful glances, but I held my head high and pretended they didn’t exist."

@KOKODOS NATION said:

"You no do am well nah middle you for pay for."

@Esther James said:

"As we no fit afford first class for airplane make we get first class for bus."

@Munaclare said:

"This thing actually saves time but people think is oppression, was travelling to Enugu from Owerri one time I was already in the vehicle one man enter and paid for the whole seats and we moved immediately."

@Scarlett said:

"I was once the only passenger in a seina that’s how one guy came and paid for the full bus,he sat in front with the driver,na so I stretch for back sit,lie down sleep.

Cakes in akure said:

"I’ve done this before, one woman told me to please let her child sit with me, I was like me that paid for my comfort don’t know I’m doing Abi and I didn’t answer her cus I wanted to be alone too."

In related stories, a lady shared what she saw when she entered a commercial bus, while another man made a case for passengers who sit in front of a keke with the driver.

Lady wears matching outfit with keke driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared how she entered a tricycle, popularly known as a keke, and found out something amusing.

The lady discovered that she and the rider wore the same outfit, which led to a surprising outcome.

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the coincidence while making assumptions.

