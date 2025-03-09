A young Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience after boarding a public bus in Warri, Delta state

In a video, she displayed the provision store that the driver had set up inside the bus for passengers who wanted to buy such

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young lady's funny experience on a public bus in Warri, Delta state, has left social media users in stitches.

The lady had boarded the bus, only to discover that the driver had converted a section of the vehicle into a shop.

She showed the provisions arranged inside the commercial bus. Photo: @askaboutgabby2210

Source: TikTok

Lady displays provisions in public bus

In a video by @askaboutgabby2210 on TikTok, the lady expressed her shock as she showed different parts of the bus interior.

In the video, she captured several provisions neatly arranged for sale, catering to the needs of passengers.

The driver's entrepreneurial spirit was evident, as the lady noted that he also had a POS machine for those who wanted to pay with bank cards.

Passenger who entered bus where driver sells provision. Photo: @askaboutgabby2210

Source: TikTok

She said:

“I enter bus today, the driver dey sell provisions. He even get POS.”

In the comment section, she revealed that she boarded the boss at Warri Otokutu.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail provision store inside bus

The video sparked many reactions on TikTok, with many users expressing their admiration for the driver's ingenuity.

Some praised the driver's resourcefulness, while others joked about the shopping experience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@N.V.M said:

"Bus driver; I no get change ooo, Abi u go use am carry biscuit."

@Priceless bae said:

"If I enter this kind bus ehh I go end up for another location cause I fit forget where to drop."

@Vidia lulu said:

"But wait ooo if thief see this bus ennnh God don butter their bread be that oo Eiiiiii watin be this kwanu."

@destinyDave21 said:

"The hustle is real."

@ZANGETSU said:

"I enter this particular bus for warri here."

@This user is dead said:

"Abeg shey this guy post after this post,make he no be say dem don kidnap them."

@Michaeljoy08 said:

"The day when I see the bus for Udu road I went speechless."

@Prętty mîrã said:

"This driver go make me forget say I get where I wan stop."

@big baby lizzy said:

"All na business if money no come from provision e go come from driving."

Read more related stories on passengers

Lady wears same outfit with keke driver

In a related story, a lady shared how she entered a tricycle, popularly known as keke, and found out something amusing.

The lady discovered that she and the rider wore the same outfit, which led to a surprising outcome.

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the coincidence while making assumptions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng