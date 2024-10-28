A man has made a case for tricycle (keke) passengers who sit at the front of the vehicle with the driver

He stated that it was injustice for them to pay the same amount as those who sit comfortably at the back

Many people took to the comments to share their opinion on the matter, while others gave similar experience

A Nigerian man has stated that keke passengers who sit at the front with the driver should not pay the same amount as those who sit at the back.

He noted that it was an injustice for such a thing to keep happening.

The man, identified as @brovneze on TikTok, made this known in a video on his page.

He also declared that it was unfair to the passenger sitting with the driver.

He captioned the video:

“It is injustice and quite unfair.”

Reactions as man makes case for keke passengers

@Nifise Bolu said:

"When I went to the north I found out two people sit with the driver at the front."

Justanitæ said:

"Injustice: any small shake and you are the first to fall. Plus, I am sharing my seat with the driver’s holding rod to protect myself, and when it’s raining—oh no!"

joy said:

"In Benin, two people sit at the front."

@phb1st said:

"Guy u understand me and the worse part is that even if i sit at the back they will still tell me to come forward just because I'm slim."

@temii said:

"My school OOU two people do sit in the front with the driver o..I was surprised the day I experienced it thinking I will be paying less but to my surprise I paid the same amount o"

