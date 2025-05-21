A Nigerian woman has shared her pain and frustration on social media after her husband decided to part ways with her

According to her, the man lamented that his friends were complaining about the spots on her leg and he couldn't live with her anymore

Social media users who came across the sad post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian woman's emotional pain was laid bare on social media after her husband ended their relationship due to her skin condition.

The heartbroken woman was seen crying and recounting the circumstances that led to the end of her marriage.

Woman in tears as husband quits marriage

The heart-wrenching post, shared by TikTok user @mumcdesire29, sparked an outpouring of reactions from social media users, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

According to the woman, her husband's decision to part ways with her was triggered by his friends' comments about the spots on her legs.

He also claimed that the spots irritated him too and he could no longer live with her because of her skin condition.

"All I heard was that I think it's high time we go our separate ways. I don't think I can keep living with a woman that has spots all over her legs. It's irritating me and my friends are complaining. Whatever you do in this life, get married to a person that cares a lot about your health," the woman said.

Reactions as woman laments over marriage crash

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Temitayo said:

"You said spot? Like black spots? Pls buy Oriflame product I was once there oo all over my laps and legs and I thank God for today a lot of reviews on our product. You can patronize any Oriflame consultant near you."

@AKANKE said:

"Ni kini wipe away your tear, And move on with ur life, you're wonderful made make sure get one or two things you dey do that will bring money for you dear. I beggggg."

@Hanniel wrote:

"He’s trying to make you feel sad just because he’s interested in someone else, he’s the problem not you."

@NENE said:

"I had it too mine is gone all you need is dr teals oil the one with hemp seed and nano whitening soap then watch the magic. No need for tears get to work."

@Baebe’s kitchen wrote:

"Him no see the spot before him commit into the relationship move on fine girl he doesn’t deserve you if the spot doesn’t give you confidence see a dermatologist."

@flakkywealthnoni said:

"What's the cause of the spots ma'am, let's get you treatment and in between you don't need to cry okay, be strong and happy hun."

@D'Grace1506 said:

"When an irresponsible man is tired of the relationship, they'll start using hurtful words, just to make you feel less of yourself."

@florries-Tee fashion empire said:

"As beautiful as u are, babe, gbonranu, face ur work, develop urself, if there are children, mak dem ur priority n move on."

@myown said:

"You better wipe those tears away, he doesn't deserve u. Pls work on yourself, see a dermatologist and be good."

@Yinka Perry reacted:

"Stop crying sweetie, you’re such a pretty girl and God will definitely send you someone far better than him."

@Chidailyliff said:

"Clean that tears dear, you are beautiful and young Okay and you will find a better man this time not a boy. Mind you you aren’t the problem."

@Platinum Queen commented:

"If he sees this now he go happy, work on yursef and move on. Yu are stronger make una no dey cry untop man again. If at all do in yur closet."

@Hephzibah Fashion World said:

"You are giving the guy a chance to be happy over your sadness, abeg cheer up and flex your life Jo. Your happiness and life don't depend on him."

@Ayomikun added:

"Please stop crying,is not easy I know but please for your mental health stop crying it’s well with you the lord will comfort you."

