A young Nigerian man gained online praise after buying a customised Howo truck as his third vehicle

He celebrated the purchase with friends and an elderly woman, believed to be his mother, who blessed him with olive oil

The man stressed the value of investment over pleasure, hinting at the price of the truck in a viral video

A young Nigerian man received the praises of many as he bought a Howo truck.

He stated that the truck was his third vehicle, stating that he decided to invest before pleasure.

A young Nigerian man sparks reactions as he shows off the new truck he bought as his third vehicle. Photo: @udoflagoxx

Source: TikTok

In a viral video by @udoflagoxx, the young man showed the truck which he customised with his name, Udo.

Man celebrates after buying truck

Udo's friends and an older woman, presumed to be his mother, rejoiced with him over his purchase.

They poured powder on the truck and their bodies as a means of celebration for the new truck.

A part of the video showed the elderly woman praying for the young man who knelt.

A young Nigerian man shows off the new truck he bought as his third ride. Photo: @udoflagoxx

Source: TikTok

She held a bottle of olive oil and said words of blessings upon him.

The young man said:

“Big congrats on my 3rd ride! Remember, investments before pleasures! For those who know the value, they know the cost.”

In the comments, Udu hinted at the price when a commenter wrote, “N45m well spent.”

Replying to the netizen, Udu said:

“Very smart.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as young man buys Howo truck

The video went viral on TikTok, garnering over 2.3 million views as of the time of this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@_sylva_x_star said:

“45m well spent.”

@SHABALIZZ said:

"With this achievement you can never see poverty in your life just calm down find driver wey e eye clear or jeje put an under construction company."

@EXPENSIVE FRANCIS said:

"God is working! Wise investment but management is another concern! Many has money to do this but human beings are barrier to investment. God will bless you more! You will reap on this!. Igbo sense."

@Mistaperezie said:

"Welcome to the business, dont trust anybody oo.. buy your parts yourself , get a trusted manager or manager it yourself.. and also be very prayerful cuz haulage business is a battle field.. I wish you success.. track your truck and your drivers constantly.. na blood money investment be this."

@Cash_money said:

"This motor fit buy GLK 3."

@Çhampion said:

"As a Mechanic I am bro.!! Congratulations but in your next Purchase, go for Man diesel truck than Howo as a starter in the Business.. Goodluck bro."

@ololade1.2 said:

"Omoh the person wey introduced you to this business deserve a holiday in London."

@Ada of Idoma said:

"See smart investment na."

In related stories, a man shared his parents’ reaction after showing them his third car while another bought 3 cars for himself, his mum, and his dad.

Man buys car days after Hallelujah challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral as he shared his testimony after joining Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

His video showed when he acted like a driver during the Hallelujah Challenge and when he eventually bought a car.

Many who came across the video doubted the man, while others congratulated him and “tapped” into the blessings.

