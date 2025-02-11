A lady shared how she entered a tricycle, popularly known as keke, and found out something amusing

A Nigerian lady shared what happened after entering a tricycle, known as keke.

She shared the surprising similarity between herself and the keke rider, in a video that went viral.

She was surprised that keke rider wore same outfit with her. Photo: @willing153

In a video on TikTok by @willing153, the lady shows the keke rider wearing the same outfit as hers.

Her face showed surprise, as she displayed her outfit and that of the keke rider.

The outcome of the coincidence was that she got a free ride.

She said:

“Me and the bike man wore same outfit. I got a free ride though”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s keke experience

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the coincidence while making assumptions.

@Fancy_Finds said:

"Madam don't let him escape oo....na ur soulmate be dat."

Sabi7 wrote:

“This is a sign.”

Deeppocketcity said:

"My mom didn't understand why I’m always on my phone... So I downloaded TikTok for her last night and since morning we haven't eaten."

Mr never give up said:

"Mr and Mrs Keke. congratulations to you guys."

Chrizkid said:

"Her father the carry her go weeding. She want use us catch cruise."

@miracle 222 said:

“Na your guy nothing you wan tell us.”

@nonye adis said:

"This is taraba state outfit,, wukari to be precised so is random to find someone wearing it there."

@beverlyquist said:

"Na so I go wear same cloth with my Okada rider. Everyone was watching us like a couple hahah."

In related stories, a lady showed what happened to her bone straight wig when she entered a keke and another man shared why keke passengers who sit at the front should pay a lesser price.

Doctor delivers 3.5kg baby inside keke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian doctor received praise from netizens after delivering a 3.5kg baby inside a keke napep.

He narrated his experience and why he decided to carry out the delivery in a keke napep, citing the baby’s mother’s health challenges.

Many who came across the post hailed the medical doctor for his bravery and enquired more about his experience.

