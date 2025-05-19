A young Nigerian lady shared a video of her man's performance during the cultural festival at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp

She lamented why he chose to act like a masquerade when other men wore royal attire at the event

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts after seeing the man in his masquerade costume

A Nigerian lady shared a video of her man dressed as a masquerade during the NYSC cultural festival at the orientation camp.

She showed the other male corps members who donned royal traditional attire in style during the event.

Lady Laments As Her Man Wears Masquerade Costume Instead of Royal Attire At NYSC Cultural Festival

Source: TikTok

In a video by @vic3_chioma on TikTok, the lady showed her man dressed like a masquerade as he performed dramatically.

The video showed other participants wearing royal attire from different cultures like Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, Idoma, and others.

However, the lady highlighted her boyfriend, who wore a masquerade costume and danced during his performance.

Another part showed where the masquerade was being flogged, which was a part of the cultural display.

The lady captioned the video:

"Why my own things Dey always different?"

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng