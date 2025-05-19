A lady has gone viral on social media after sharing the amount she was paid to act disabled at an undisclosed church

According to the lady, she was told to pretend like she wasn't physically strong so that the church can 'perform miracle'

However, while they were still 'acting' in the church, they suddenly heard the sound of gunshots that left everyone scattered

A lady has shared her experience on social media, exposing the darker side of religious practices.

In a trending video on TikTok, she admitted to being paid a particular sum of money to feign disability at a church.

Lady narrates getting paid to act disabled

TikTok user @woman_of_grace shared the confession that left many questioning the motivations behind such actions.

According to her account, she was hired for 500Ksh (N6,207) to pretend to be disabled, allowing the church to showcase supposed miracles.

Her experience took a dramatic turn when the staged event was disrupted by the sound of gunshots, sending everyone into a panic.

The sudden interruption brought an abrupt end to the charade, leaving the participants shaken and in fear for their lives.

"Life is so private that no one knows I was once paid 500Ksh to act disabled in a certain church I'm NRB for them to perform miracle. Everything was fine until we heard some gunshots. The rest is a story for another day," she narrated.

Reactions as lady shares experience in church

Many TikTok users condemned the church's alleged actions and kicked against the manipulation of vulnerable individuals.

@lizzinamwaka8 said:

"You left wheelchair n run!"

@Vetuu Veripi.com said:

"God is not someone to be played with. He did that to expose."

@shanz said:

"A lot of repenting to do. Gods not pleased."

@Frasam said:

"That's what happens in the most churches."

@Actual sam said:

"Now we have areal testimony from the victim herself,we used to think its all cooked up."

@Vashy Kerubo said:

"Story time chai bila mkate hatupendi na hii baridi."

@Mmatlou said:

"Been around disabled people. Could never make a joke about that."

@Y O K O Z U N E R said:

"Yani punch."

@castine jaber reacted:

"Hope you were not injured during the gunshot."

@kachieee said:

"Omo this is why I find it hard to visit churches because you don't know which of them are real and who is a scamm. It is just painful because some of us really want to serve God."

@lawrezz reacted:

"This is still going on today most of it respected pastors know the people they organise for fake miracles. May God help us."

@cynthiaa added:

"Make sure you repent from this."

Watch the video here:

Pastor confesses to conducting fake miracles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former pastor admitted to performing fake miracles in the past and shared how he pulled it off.

The ex-cleric said he learnt the tricks involved in doing fake miracles from a prophet and started his ministry afterwards.

