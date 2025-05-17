Omah Lay Unscathed as He Badly Crashes His 2 Tesla Trucks in Lagos, Fans Worry: "He Has Seen Shege"
- It has just been reported that Nigerian music star Omah Lay has been involved in an accident alongside his two Tesla trucks
- The singer, who currently has a successful hit 'With You' with singer Davido, was seen in a video in a state of shock
- Fans swung into panic mode as his trucks could be seen getting towed while a crowd gathered at the accident scene
Nigerian music star and rave of the moment has been involved in an accident alongside his two Tesla trucks in Lagos. It was not clear how the distressing event occurred, but it seemed to be at night.
It appeared that someone had crashed into the singer, as one of the clips featured an ongoing altercation. There were also clips of the damage done to the truck, as well as video of them being towed away.
Some fans have wondered how things got so bad, while others blamed him for being in a convoy with Tesla trucks in Lagos.
Ultimately, Nigerian have expressed worry of the situation, and wonder if Omah Lay is doing okay. Some quarters have also pointed out that the talented musician has been through a lot, as i reflects in his songs.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Omah Lay crashes his two Tesla trucks
Read some reactions below:
@tosinadny said:
"I hope he's safe. But was he driving the two trucks at once? 😢."
@cashbenkid said:
"Everyone got something he or she fighting inside them. May God protect us all."
@hermosa_chu said:
"Am I the only one that thinks these cars aren’t built for Nigerian roads??"
@i_am_sam_cupido said:
"Normally how do people see this truck as luxury."
@feferityfaces said:
"Omg that’s a huge loss 😢 I hope everyone is safe."
@sochima___ said:
"This boy eye don see shege for this life!😢...sad boy fr!"
@princeehisco said:
"That truck don't understand pidgin, we need to be careful using them here, don't forget we are not it target market, but secondary market."
@willzautos said:
"Abeg cybertruck mechanic don Dey??? 🤦🏿♂️🤦🏿♂️🤦🏿♂️ this is so bad. So guys if you’re looking to preorder your own car for 20% off the Nigeria market rate please reach out to us. 8weeks boom and your car is in Nigeria."
@i9sworld said:
"Yo! This looks sad..Honestly i feel bad like it’s mine. 2cars in a go."
Omah Lay painfully recounts how Afrobeat Star stole his idea
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Afropop music star Stanley Omah Didia, whose stage name is Omah Lay, called the attention of many with his recent revelation.
During a chat with media personality Zach Sang on his show, Omah Lay revealed that his idea was stolen.
He noted that a Nigerian Afrobeat star stole his idea to make their album just four months after he shared his plans with them.
