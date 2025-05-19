A Nigerian man, Akinosho Oladimeji, shared a surprising WhatsApp voice note his mother sent to him.

The man's mother criticised him for spending so much time at the gym instead of bringing his wife to the house

Many reacted to the viral voice note the man shared on his TikTok page, as he reacted to what his mother said

A Nigerian man named Akinosho Oladimeji got people after sharing the message his mother sent to him on WhatsApp.

He shared a video of himself at the gym on his WhatsApp status, which his mother replied to.

A Nigerian mother asks her son to bring home a wife after seeing his video at the gym. Photo: @olammy_akins

Source: TikTok

In a video by @olammy_akins on TikTok, the boy’s mother criticised him for carrying the gym equipment, which she tagged as "iron".

The man was seen carrying dumb bells at the gym, but his mother was not having it.

She said he should bring a wife to the house, instead of spending his time at the gym.

A Nigerian mum asked her son to bring a wife after seeing him in gym. Photo: @olammy_akins

Source: TikTok

The woman said in Yoruba:

"What kind of useless iron are you carrying? It's wife we said you should bring. Do you think it's every woman that likes a man with big muscles. There are women in that gym, bring one. Bring wife home and stop carrying useless iron."

He captioned the video:

"POV: My mum is obviously tired of me being single. Imagine what she sent me. Can you all beg my mum to leave me alone."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother asks son to bring wife

@Emmanuel said:

"We won't fight your mum on that, she's definitely and absolutely right "irin oribu wo lo ngbe kiri" ehnn."

@Smiley_boxy said:

"Immediately I heard her voice, could relate. Even my mum agrees with her when I showed her the video. MUMS. I pray Allah grants her long life and good health."

@Ola Bens said:

"Where the better girl. Hmmm. It is well. Also single here. May Gid help us single guys."

@Abstar2 said:

"Sorry If you don't understand Yoruba here, you are finished. I am willing to interpret ooo."

@Sho-da-mon said:

"Our mums ehn. They fail to understand that its a Crazy Dating pool we have now,you can't just pick a Girl and make her your Wife just like that..you see Aje Bf/Gf is easy,burr when it comes to choosing that Lifelong partner,its a different Ballgame...you don't wanna make a Mistake you'll regret for the rest of your Life."

@Iztemiyemi said:

"Someone shod tell mummy that no beta girl outside oo... Na Gen Z and Tax collector remain outside now for us oo."

In related stories, a lady shared the deadline her parents gave her to get married, while a lady teased her sister over what she did when her age mates were getting married.

Graduate laments mother's pressure over marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a fresh graduate from the University of Lagos lamented over her mum’s persistent talks about marriage.

The 22-year-old said she was already getting tired of her home, sharing why she was not ready for marriage at the moment.

Many who came across the post advised the lady on how to approach her mother and share her concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng