A Nigerian lady working in a bank has said there is a lot of suffering and stress associated with the job

According to the lady, she was thinking that working at a bank entails sitting in an office and enjoying

However, she indicated she is working as a bank marketer, which means she has to walk around looking for customers

Multiple reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who says she works as a bank staff.

People are reacting to the video after reading the caption she used to share the TikTok clip.

In the video, the lady, Zahra M had indicated that there is a lot of stress associated with the job she is doing.

According to her, she was thinking that people who work in the bank sit in an office and enjoy while doing their job.

However, in her case, she appears to work as a bank marketer, which necessitates that she walks around town.

In the video, she was spotted walking around, probably looking for customers to meet her target.

She captioned the video:

"Bankers are always inside AC but this is me trying to meet target under hot sun in Ramadan."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bank staff shares his experience

Fuhad Ademola said:

"Na you dey suffer urself madam. Fill form as much as you can fill, just write different names and numbers. Work done."

@READY TO WEAR IN IBADAN said:

"Go into marketing sales it's more rewarding and you quickly grow Look into solar companies around you."

@dmjofficial01 said:

"You walk under the sun to look for customer who is interested in opening account right?"

@Ejidola said:

"Mmmm story of my life…it’s one thing to get accounts and another thing is for the accounts to get carded and active with more inflows… may Allah ease our affairs."

@a.kanye10 said:

"I recall my time as a Sales Advisor at AXA Mansard Insurance. It was tough finding customers willing to buy insurance, especially during the COVID-19."

@Time Lapser said:

"I think the best thing I've seen is Corporate Tiktok. Make people know how e dey be."

@Nene said:

"I am in this situation right now, in fact my line manager has told me this appraisal if I don’t meet target something will happen."

@Alli said:

"It very unusual of me to appear under people comment section but I just find this really funny sha. At least you will still end up going back into the AC."

@D_Cute_Loba said:

"This was me last year… I got promoted to senior Direct Sales Agent within 7 Month of working with Bnk, but later resigned after one month of being promoted tho I miss Banking but marketing is a no."

