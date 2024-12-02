A young Nigerian man celebrated his achievement after he bought a car for himself, his dad, and his mum

He showed off the three cars in a TikTok post which had gone viral, adding that it was his goal this year

Many who came across the post on social media celebrated and applauded him for his latest achievement

Man shows off cars he bought for himself and parents, Photo: @sweetestboi25

Source: TikTok

In the post shared by @sweetestboi25, the young man said he bought the cars as he said he would.

He said:

“I still run that car matter for me, Dad and mom this year.”

Reactions as man buys cars for himself and his parents

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded him for his latest achievement.

Some also “tapped” into the achievement and wished to do the same for their parents.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Adigun Ayomide said:

"And nah this yahoo wey I dey do unna dey do too?"

Hhhfasial said:

"I swr na so e suppose be ,before I buy my own car I go buy for my parents ,how I go dey drive Benz 15 to 20m my parents still dey trek."

@Exclusive said:

"Congrats bro, but that mum’s car ehnnn chaiii."

@ICONIC said:

"No worry una go work car tire, especially ur mama. You get mind buy am Nigerian used Murano."

@Alu Ba Rika said:

"Na problem you buy for mummy o."

@Čhase ØT said:

"Now this is what we call achievement, not spending your money recklessly on to woman."

Read more related stories on cars

Man shows off car he built from scratch

A Nigerian man has shown off the car he built from scratch in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

In the video, he turned on the car engine and showed off different parts of the car, including the interior.

Many who came across the video hailed the man and encouraged him as he sought support for the completion of the car.

