A Nigerian man got people talking when he shared his testimony after joining Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

In a program segment tagged “dress/act like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

In an earlier viral video by @awesome.emmanuel on TikTok, the man was seen acting like a driver, using the cover of a paint bucket as his steering wheel.

Mum buys car after Hallelujah Challenge

In a recent video, the young man shared his new car and said that his prayers had been answered.

He showed different parts of the beautiful car, including when he held the actual steering wheel.

The man said:

“I dressed like my miracle and 1 week later my miracle came God did it. #Hallelujahchallenge.”

Watch the video below:

Man’s new car sparks mixed reactions

Many who came across the video doubted the man, while others congratulated him and “tapped” into the blessings.

@Ola”beauty said:

"Dey play you don saved your money Already but congratulations."

@Just her alone said:

"You had the money sir. Car didnt come inside your house."

@AIPU said:

"Oh my days I remember watching your clip last week, I was even gisting my friends about you, GOD is so good."

@Idara said:

"Y’all saying he already saved the money. Do you think you’ll just pray without doing anything towards what you prayed for??"

@Moh yeen said:

"God you see how people are doubting this miracle??? Please do this kind of miracle for me too. Testimony that people will call a lie."

@yettybaby said:

"I'm surprised some comment like u have already paid for it. Don't you knw that God can change someone story in a second. if he says that his prayers has been answered all we need to do is to tap into it."

@Maapee Styles / KOGI STORE said:

"The comments here makes me laugh...Because it's obvious most persons have not received what we call MIRACLE THAT SOUNDS LIKE A LIE..I have experienced it.. I pray ya all experience it too."

@BlaCK_JaY said:

"E dey be like juju."

In related stories, a lady wore a wedding ball gown for the Hallelujah challenge “dress like your miracle” while another used paper to make an iPhone and a wedding invitation to signify her prayer request.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship by herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

