A Nigerian man who was part of the review of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result shared his experience

The man, Alex Onyia, who described the process as rigorous, also revealed what had happened to the vendor responsible for the error

According to Alex, the time for the rescheduled exams was short, but candidates should pick themselves up and it their best

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has since apologised for the error, which resulted in the failure of 379,997 candidates in the five states of the South East and Lagos State.

The examination board had said that a major oversight in server updates, as well as human error, was responsible for the problem.

In a post he made on X after the review, Alex Onyia said the vendor who was responsible for the error had been dropped.

He said:

"We’ve won a major victory — not just in securing a retest, but in getting JAMB to acknowledge their fault and provide a way forward. Important lessons have been learned, and meaningful change is already underway. It’s also worth noting: the vendor responsible has been officially dropped. That level of incompetence will not be given a second chance."

Alex also urged students who are to take part in the rescheduled examination to be resilient and exchew fear.

His words:

"So please — use this opportunity to prove what you’ve been saying online all along: “This score did not reflect my performance.” Now, you get to show that it truly didn’t. The new date for retaking the examination is starting from Friday, May 16, 2025. Every student involved are to be contacted through text messages addressed to their registered phone numbers, their email addresses, their profiles and phone calls by JAMB. They are directed to reprint their Examination Slips for the rescheduled examination dates. I believe in the resilience and brilliance of the Nigerian youth, and I believe your performance this time will speak volumes."

He praised JAMB's effort in rescheduling the examination and also revealed how the body worked with WAEC.

He noted:

"Throughout the review process, the Educare team observed firsthand how JAMB worked tirelessly to navigate a scheduling nightmare — one complicated by ongoing WASSCE exams and the looming NECO timeline. When all internal attempts failed, they reached out to WAEC for support, and thankfully, WAEC responded with tremendous cooperation."

Reactions to rescheduled JAMB exam

@ajaeroc said:

"Aren't these students the same ones writing WASSCE and NECO? Why complicate their situation? JaMB is an objective CBT. JAMB should have less trouble dealing with this in shorter time frames than WAEC. Students who wish to resit can do so after the WAEC. It should be optional."

@quipsy said:

"This is wrong. Let's stop the half measures. This is why the country never makes real progress. Why can't they simply remark? We can't be telling kids to dig deep in this situation. They're not robots. Please, let's push for the right thing once and for all."

@nkechi_first said:

"This is unacceptable. Asking the children to retake the exam in less than 48 hours is unfair, there must be another way around it."

