The registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday, May 14, broke into tears as he apologised for the errors in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Oloyede, during a news conference in Bwari, Abuja, took responsibility for the errors in the just-concluded examinations

Legit.ng had earlier reported that earlier in the briefing, Oloyede had admitted that “one or two errors” had occurred during the examination, which led to widespread confusion and dissatisfaction among candidates

FCT, Abuja - Professor Ishaq Oloyede, registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), broke down in tears on Wednesday, May 14.

As reported by Arise News, Prof. Oloyede apologised for allegedly failing candidates who partook in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025 and their parents.

Oloyede speaks on JAMB's UTME 2025

The media platform said Oloyede attributed the mass failure in JAMB to systemic failure.

The JAMB boss disclosed that 65 centres in Lagos (206,610 candidates) and 92 centres in Owerri zone (173,387 candidates) were affected, bringing the total number of impacted candidates to 387,997.

To address the issue, JAMB said it will conduct a rescheduled UTME for all affected candidates starting Friday, May 16.

The board said affected candidates will be notified via SMS, email, and phone calls, and are advised to reprint their examination slips for details on the rescheduled tests.

Oloyede said:

““I apologise for the trauma caused the candidates. As registrar of JAMB, I hold myself personally responsible, including for the negligence of the service provider. I unreservedly apologise for it."

He added:

“The technical personnel deployed by the service provider for LAG inadvertently failed to update some of the delivery servers. Regrettably, this oversight went undetected before the release of the results."

He said a detailed sampling across all states has shown no abnormalities outside the identified centres.

A video of Prof. Oloyede's emotional moment can be viewed below:

Legit.ng reported on Monday, May 12, how JAMB acknowledged the significant volume of unusual complaints following the release of the UTME 2025 results.

JAMB said its officials are "currently scrutinising" these complaints in detail "to identify and rectify any potential technical issues".

According to a statement by Fabian Benjamin, the agency's official spokesperson, the board’s annual review encompasses three key stages: registration, examination, and result release.

During the examination phase, JAMB said it ensures that every candidate is allowed to sit for the test.

JAMB said:

"Should any technical issues arise, the board reschedules the examination for affected candidates without hesitation."

It added:

"We are particularly concerned about the unusual complaints originating from a few states within the Federation. We are currently scrutinising these complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues."

UTME 2025 glitches: JAMB engages IT experts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB took a notable action to investigate alleged technical glitches that have been blamed for the reported mass failure recorded in the UTME 2025.

The board has engaged IT experts and educational assessment professionals to look into the complaints raised by candidates.

