FCT, Abuja - Some 2025 University Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates have called for total cancelation of the results after the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) admitted to errors in the examinations.

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB finally admitted that errors affected UTME candidates’ performance in the examination.

As reported by Daily Trust, some UTME candidates said the system failed them while calling for total cancellation of the exercise.

Many of the candidates disagreed with the decision for some candidates in affected centres to rewrite the examination.

JAMB errors: The system failed us – Students

A UTME candidate in Owerri, Imo state capital, Aham Ijendu Chimereze, said he would be glad to retake the UTME if the errors would not repeat itself again.

Another candidate, Uchenna Eme, narrated the confusion that occurred on his examination day.

Eme said he had not checked his result to know how he performed in the examination because of the report of mass failure.

“I was scheduled to write my exam by 6am and the JAMB had to extend it to 4pm and still changed my centre the same day of the exam.

“I have not checked my result to know if I did well or not after the story of poor performance broke out, but I don’t mind retaking as well.”

Another candidate, who gave her name as Jennifer, said during the examination, the electricity went off and the network failed.

Hassan Abdul, who took the exam in Lokoja, Kogi state, said it will be best if the entire results are cancelled, so that they all retake it.

A candidate in Anambra state, Mercy Obinna, shared the same views, stating that there was no need to single out some centres.

“The entire exercise should be cancelled and let all of us retake the exams.”

Errors: JAMB begins rescheduling of UTME 2025

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced the rescheduling of the UTME 2025 for candidates affected by technical glitches.

The rescheduled examination will take place on Friday, May 16, Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, at designated centres across Lagos and the southeast.

JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, stated during a press briefing in Abuja, on Wednesday, May 14, that the decision was reached after identifying significant errors in the initial exam process.

UTME error: Nigerians demand sack of JAMB registrar

JAMB admitted errors in the 2025 UTME that affected candidates’ results, with Professor Oloyede apologising tearfully and promising a review starting May 15, 2025.

Public outrage grew on social media, with calls for Oloyede’s immediate removal and concerns raised over a candidate’s reported killing herself due to poor results.

Critics questioned the exam system’s integrity and security, while JAMB’s planned re-examinations faced criticism for potentially causing more trauma to affected candidates.

