A lady sparked discussions after revealing her new marital status, sharing that she went from being her boss's salesgirl to becoming his wife

In a video posted on social media, the lady was seen joyfully sitting beside her husband in a car, while he drove his car

Many reacted as she marked her transformation from an employee to the wife of her former employer

A lady got people talking as she announced her new status after getting married to her boss.

Many reacted as she stated that she used to be the man’s salesgirl before they got married to each other.

In a video reposted by @yabaleftonline on X, the lady was seen with her husband in a car.

She made a video of herself and her husband as he drove the car while she sat and danced beside him.

The lady happily shared her new status, as she upgraded from being a salesgirl to her employer’s wife.

She wrote in the video:

“From salesgirl to Oga’s wife.”

Reactions as sales girl weds her boss

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s upgrade as the video went viral.

Some shared their view on the lady's new status, while others shared what they observed about the video.

@LordHKN_ said:

"Na poverty coz this one coz this man looks like your dad. See as e strong face dey drive. Are you sure you are safe around him?"

@Darlkeny200 said:

"You better keep him away from SM before tomorrow online in-laws will start saying he groomed you."

@daisyijay said:

"Sha no allow your former oga employ another sales girl,e get why."

@DSongboi said:

"Sharp... Bt you still dey operate under sales girl mentality, cause why you go dey want hide camera when e be like say Baba wan look you?"

@Abubaka7071 said:

"She should have been playing slay queen up and down, now."

@AYWeb3 said:

"Na oga indeed, man is so serious all these old men."

@ExcellentWilli4 said:

"No be ur papa be dat?? Ahhhh nawa o."

@OneWizkidfan said:

"Most people dey do sales girl just to marry oga."

@billi4eva said:

"Please ehn is it second wife because sales girl sabi pursue oga wife."

