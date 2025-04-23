A Nigerian lawyer shared how he found out that four of his employees were plotting against him

He shared how he reacted when he saw their WhatsApp group and what happened when he confronted them

Many were surprised as he opened up on what he did to the employees, despite not sacking them

A Nigerian lawyer, Muhammmed Adam, shared how he found out that his employees were planning against him and his firm.

He narrated what he did after stumbling on their messages in a group they created for over a year.

Lawyer shares how he found out employees were planning against him.

Source: Instagram

In an X post by @egi_nupe___, he gave details of all that transpired.

He said:

“How did I find out? One of them forgot to log out WhatsApp from the office laptop that I gave to another employee, who was also trying to log in his WhatsApp on the same laptop. We found out that 4 of them created a WhatsApp group (which ran for a whole year and more) to gossip, constantly plotting against the firm and particularly myself.

“Every good thing we did or planned was rubbished. For every time I was being dragged here, 4 of them were always in the comment sections having the best times of their lives.

“What’s intriguing was how outsiders, especially some people from this app who are their friends, were trying to find out about me from them. When I challenged them and showed them all the messages, they couldn’t even say anything. I was heartbroken and shattered.

“If I go into details, it would be a total mess. I’ve forgiven them but to forget about it remains a big challenge. I still walk around with that burden in my mind.”

When asked if they were still working with him, he said no, adding that he only asked them to resign.

See his post below:

Reactions trail lawyer’s experience with employees

@AladejanaDeji said:

"When I find people that are nicer than me like this, I like to commend them. Cos if this is me, I won’t let them get away with it easily. Nah, I won’t."

@Em1nenceGr1se said:

"Had a similar case. For a period of about 2months, I was purging off and on. A staff was fired and the person that replaced her, saw chats on Skype on how she and another lady were putting something in my coffee...' e go shiit tire' was the phrase. I was too good to them. Life."





