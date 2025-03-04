A hairdresser got people talking after she shared the unexpected message she received from an apprentice

She stated that she sent the apprentice back home because she missed work, only to meet an unusual message from the apprentice

Many who read the messages shared their diverse views on the matter, as some supported the apprentice, while others agreed with the hairdresser

A hairdresser shared what happened after she sent her apprentice home due to the latter’s absence.

She said that her apprentice had the habit of missing work without taking permission, which made her send the apprentice back home.

Her apprentice sent her messages on WhatsApp after being sent home. Photo: @kemisolahairline

In a video by @kemisolahairline on TikTok, the lady displayed the screenshots from the WhatsApp message she received from the apprentice.

The hairdresser said:

“I asked my student to go back home because she didn’t come to work and she didn’t inform me. It wasn’t her first not second time she will be doing this and i won’t say anything,today I asked her why she was not at work on Saturday without telling me anything and guess what she didn’t say a word to me for some minutes and i asked her to go home.”

In the screenshot of the messages, the apprentice raged with anger as she slammed the hairdresser for telling her not to come again.

Screenshots of WhatsApp message sent to hairdresser from apprentice she sent back home. Photo: @kemisolahairline

She asked the hairdresser to allow her to continue or refund the money.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail hairdresser’s video

Many who read the messages shared their diverse views on the matter as some supported the apprentice while others agreed with the hairdresser.

@joyidara87 said:

"Lemme just correct an impression here cos as a boss you should have no right to ask your apprentice not to come to work simply because she missed work, kind you she paid money to learn that skill."

@CHISOM said:

"From the girl’s pov it’s a valid reason that transportation is her major problem so make you sef understand cus e no easy."

@Afigod Kess said:

"Whether u come...u nor come..e nor concern me...u Don pay me. But honestly tho...transportation is expensive..we as bosses should also be considerate."

@ROUNDNECK BODYSUIT JOGGERS LAG said:

"Let’s stop supporting what’s wrong, she knew the distance before she registered."

@Angel EC said:

"Let’s all be honest,I’m in the university, I pay over 150k per session but if I go for lectures late,the lecturer will never allow me into the class,I even sometimes miss test."

@Toxic_chocolate said:

"She was rude,but then again….. make I no come again?For work way I pay learn?why didn’t she teach me for free?then I’ll know she’s doing me a favor!!!"

@Minat Marvel Hub said:

"Very nonchalant boss like me no send any apprentice. if u like no come at all e no concern me oooo, once ur payment expires i won’t even give u a day grace."

Hairdresser reads rules for new apprentice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian hairdresser read rules to her new apprentice in a trending TikTok video.

The woman noted that receiving visitors and the use of phones during working hours were prohibited.

People who came across the video on TikTok reacted to the rules and shared their similar experiences.

