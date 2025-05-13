A woman who deals in thrift wear, locally known as okrika, was overjoyed after finding foreign currency in her bale of clothes

The businesswoman showed the foreign currency notes she found while unpacking her thrift clothes

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the woman’s discovery as the video went viral

A woman who sells secondhand clothes, thrift wear or okrika, shared what she found in her wares.

The woman unpacked her bale of clothes and found 100 euros, which made her so happy.

An okrika seller sees 100 euros after opening her bale of clothes in a trending TikTok video. Photo: @mimi_stylinghub01

Source: TikTok

In a video by @mimi_stylinghub01 on TikTok, she showed off the cash and counted it.

The money she saw was 20 euro notes, and after counting the notes, she discovered that there were five of them.

She said:

"POV: I found 100 euro inside okrika bale. God is good."

She jumped and danced after seeing the money, as she celebrated her discovery inside her bale of clothes.

In the comments, she stated that the money was converted to N181,000 as of the time she discovered it.

An okrika seller rejoices as she finds foreign currency in her bale of clothes in a trending TikTok video. Photo: @mimi_stylinghub01

Source: TikTok

The thrift vendor also added that it was not her first time seeing such foreign currency in her bale before.

She said:

"This is not my first time of seeing money inside sweetheart bale oo."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail okrika seller's euro discovery

Netizens who saw the video exaggerated the exchange rate, as many advised her on the next step to take after her discovery.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Emmanuel said:

"See money wey person dey beg client. Na em another cl forget in side cloth."

@itsalwaystrappie said:

"Na to start okirika business o anyhow e be person fit by mistakenly forget 10k euros for pocket."

@Horla Kash said:

"No wonder my client tell me say he no see him money when he go sell him jean."

@Enizzy said:

"My aunty once found one currency like they when she went to get clothes for her new born baby then when converted it was equivalent to 960k as of 2015."

@slam said:

"You don see ur gain back."

@ALEX_ GHIFTTO said:

"The money is small but you lucky those things hardly hits people I go a sis too she’s always getting lucks in almost everything."

@FAKAYODE_ said:

Go buy house Abeg Don’t buy car ooo

@DAKIID said:

"My mum found 1 GOLD necklaces and 4 earrings in my Christmas clothes oneyear like that, vendors don get sense now. Dem dey check cloth before selling. Unlike before."

@BIG HÖRŁÄDÏCT3 said:

"Keep it don’t let them kidnap you because you are now a richest woman."

In related stories, a thrift seller saw strange clothes inside her bale while another saw British currency in hers.

Thrift vendor finds wedding gown in okrika bale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who dealt in thrift wear, locally known as okrika, was overjoyed after finding wedding gowns in her bale of clothes.

The businesswoman happily advertised the okrika wedding gowns, mentioning the price and her location.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the price of the okrika wedding gowns as the video trended.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng