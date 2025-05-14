A Nigerian woman has shared a hilarious video showing the moment her husband brought their little son to be with her at the gym

In the video, the woman joked that her husband did that out of jealousy to make everyone aware that she's not single

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian woman's hilarious video about her husband's unexpected visit to her gym with their little son has gone viral on social media.

The clip, which was posted on TikTok, showed the woman joking about her husband's motivations for the surprise visit.

Jealous husband takes little son to meet mum at the gym. Photo credit: @hanna2sunday/TikTok.

Woman taunts 'jealous' husband in video

The video was shared by @hanna2sunday, who captured the moment her husband arrived at the gym with their child.

In the clip, the woman teased her husband, suggesting that his actions were driven by jealousy.

According to the woman, her husband's decision to bring their son to the gym was a deliberate attempt to ward off potential suitors.

She jokingly remarked that her husband wanted to make it clear to everyone at the gym that she was taken.

In her words:

"The man I stay with showed up at the gym with our son because of jealousy. What are you doing here? This man doesn't want men to see his wife. So you must show everybody now that I have a son."

Woman shares her funny experience with jealous husband. Photo credit: @hanna2sunday/TikTok.

Reactions as woman taunts jealous husband

The video caught the attention of many TikTok users who shared their own experiences with partners and jealousy in the comments.

@Adeniyi Junior said:

"Brotherhood is proud of you bro. Must protect our asset."

@Aina Olalekan said:

"Oga buy gym equipment at home married ladies and gym no blend."

@Ikka_POZA said:

"I suffer collect wife and you expect me to leave you."

@Iddisah Mohammesd said:

"We must promote our own brotherhood."

@Wolexy said:

"Yes now, carry am madam carry am before those gym instructors think say you be single."

@Sir_NM01 said:

"Brotherhood is proud of u. Gym instructor no get joy."

@Testimony said:

"But wether with a child or not, bad guys will strike."

@YIDEL said:

"Carry am dey go nau."

@Arkhosuah said:

"This one na my mom ooo."

@Ezekiel Obinna asked:

"Who is the man you stay with?"

@Jaragist said:

"Carry the baby first naa."

@charlesturay142 said:

"We will celebrate with you my brother. Happy new year to all brotherhood."

@OllyWorld said:

"If U Check Dis Lady Deep tru tru. She Already Av A Secret Admirer or Lover Already Sef. I Advise D Guy To b observant an not fall victim of guys dat say I trust my."

@itzprince said:

"Me na inside the gym ah go enter give her the baby."

@Spook Lee said:

"I hear am well ooh 'carry am give am breasst'.

@Lulu4real said:

"And the baby come prepared if y see his pantt."

@Ismail added:

"Kegy’s gym and spa."

Watch the video here:

Caring husband defends his beautiful wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man defended his wife after people dragged her online over her physical appearance.

In a post, the man wondered how many people talked about his wife because she added “ordinary” weight.

