A beautiful lady celebrated after she became her boss’s wife.

She revealed that she used to work as a salesgirl for the man before he married her.

Lady marries her boss. Photo: xtaray

Source: TikTok

The pretty lady flaunted her ring in a video shared by @xtaray on TikTok.

She also celebrated her latest achievement by congratulating herself.

She said:

“From Oga sales girl to Oga wife. Make I flaunt my ring e no easy. Congratulations to me.”

Reaction as pretty lady married her boss

@24hr said:

“Beta remain as d sales gal afta d marriage.”

@Saki said:

“Who knows the style way you give the man that made him do this. sales girls una dey try ooo.”

@De High-tension said:

“U really try. I hope you will be comfortable to see Oga having another sales girl.”

@WÏŹŹY_MONEY said:

“Now you will be scared of Oga employing another sales girl.”

@JENNIFER JUOCHI NANCY said:

“Shai no chuck am for my eyes.”

@PRINCE said:

“Abi belle mistakenly entered,osim make I flaunt my ring.”

@Rossi bathroom accessories said:

“She was obedience and hardworking I would have done the same.”

@Gucci fam said:

“I was in that kind of relationship, but he stop paying me now we are not together again, who lose.”

Source: Legit.ng