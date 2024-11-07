Beautiful Sales Girl Rejoices As Her Boss Marries Her, Flaunts Ring in Viral Video
- A beautiful lady celebrated her latest achievement on TikTok in a video that has since gone viral
- The lady, who works as a sales girl, celebrated after her boss married her, flaunting her ring in the video
- Many who came across the video congratulated her and shared their opinion about her new status
A beautiful lady celebrated after she became her boss’s wife.
She revealed that she used to work as a salesgirl for the man before he married her.
The pretty lady flaunted her ring in a video shared by @xtaray on TikTok.
She also celebrated her latest achievement by congratulating herself.
She said:
“From Oga sales girl to Oga wife. Make I flaunt my ring e no easy. Congratulations to me.”
Reaction as pretty lady married her boss
@24hr said:
“Beta remain as d sales gal afta d marriage.”
@Saki said:
“Who knows the style way you give the man that made him do this. sales girls una dey try ooo.”
@De High-tension said:
“U really try. I hope you will be comfortable to see Oga having another sales girl.”
@WÏŹŹY_MONEY said:
“Now you will be scared of Oga employing another sales girl.”
@JENNIFER JUOCHI NANCY said:
“Shai no chuck am for my eyes.”
@PRINCE said:
“Abi belle mistakenly entered,osim make I flaunt my ring.”
@Rossi bathroom accessories said:
“She was obedience and hardworking I would have done the same.”
@Gucci fam said:
“I was in that kind of relationship, but he stop paying me now we are not together again, who lose.”
Man marries lady he met on Facebook
In a related story, A Nigerian man met a young lady on Facebook five months ago, and now they are married.
He said he met the beautiful lady in May 2024, and they tied the knot in October 2024.
People who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on the marriage.
