A Nigerian Catholic priest has shared what he noticed about the JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, who cried while admitting to errors in the 2025 UTME

Outrage and an increased call for resignation had trailed the apology and the admission of error in the 2025 UTME by the JAMB boss

In a video, people present clapped when the JAMB registrar broke down in tears, and a Catholic took exception to that

A reverend father, identified on Facebook as Fada Kay Media, has reacted to JAMB Registrar Professor Is-haq Oloyede's admission of error in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The high point of a meeting of education stakeholders on Wednesday, May 14, was when the JAMB registrar broke down in tears while admitting the UTME was marred by technical issues and apologising to candidates.

A Catholic priest criticises the JAMB registrar's apology. Photo Credit: Fada Kay Media, The Journal, Jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Catholic priest faults JAMB registrar's apology

In a Facebook post, Fada Kay Media said he thought the registrar's apology was genuine, but concluded it was part of a script when people clapped for him the moment he burst into tears.

The clergyman wrote:

"I honestly thought the JAMB Registrar's Apology was genuine, until the script writers behind clapped because he CRIED..."

A Catholic priest says the JAMB registrar's apology was part of a script. Photo Credit: Fada Kay Media, The Journal

Source: Facebook

Another priest reacts to JAMB registrar's apology

Also reacting to the JAMB registrar's apology, another Catholic priest, Chinaka Justin Mbaeri, tagged it as a false apology made to appear sincere and win people over in the light of their gross irresponsibility. He wrote on Facebook:

"This was exactly my observation too. Sadly, they want to play with our intelligence by putting the blame on God in the name of a false apology just to appear apologetic, sincere, humble and win the hearts of many for their gross irresponsibility.

"SAD!"

Catholic priest's observation generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Chukwuebuka Augustus Nwojiji said:

"Crocodile tears.

"They even blamed God for disposing.

"Arụrụ ala akariala."

Ogonna Sobah said:

"It was a show meant to calm the nerves of all the people that are agitated over the matter."

Ezeokeke Austine Ebuka said:

"When he removed his eye lens to watch if camera is indeed capturing him, I checked for another page.

"Where did snake swallow money again?"

Jenkz Meka said:

"It’s only in Nigeria that visions are cut short. Can Nigeria ever do things right?"

Idoko M Odu said:

"It was never a script as no reasonable man will see another man crying without trying to cheer him up. Yes, I hate jamb's ineffectiveness and heartbreak but not everything we should down play."

Mosco Terhemba Fide said:

"I quit school because of jamb. And if jamb is involved then Is better for me not to go to school in Nigeria."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that calls for the resignation of JAMB registrar had heightened following the body's admission of technical glitches in the 2025 UTME.

JAMB apologises to candidates, admits errors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had finally admitted to errors in the 2025 UTME and tendered an apology to the candidates.

As reported by The Punch, the JAMB registrar of the Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, admitted to error during an ongoing press briefing in Abuja.

JAMB had earlier defended the results, stating they aligned with historical performance trends, while the minister of education supported anti-malpractice efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng