The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has made a serious confession

Prof Oloyede said he almost resigned due to the pressure from the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) technical glitches

He also explained the reason he dropped the idea of resigning from his office amid the UTME results errors

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said he almost resigned from his position due to the technical glitches experienced during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The technical errors affected the performance of UTME candidates in parts of the South-East and Lagos State.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Oloyede disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting with Chief External Examiners, state technical advisers, and others in Abuja.

However, Oloyede, said he changed his mind because of the students who will feel abandoned at the critical time.

“When this happened, my first reaction was to resign, but people advised me that the students will never forgive you because it will look like you have abandoned them at such a time,”

The JAMB boss dismissed claims of conspiracy theory against some parts of the country following the technical glitches recorded during the conduct of the UTME.

JAMB announces mop-up exams for absent UTME candidates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB sent important information to candidates who missed the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, said another mop-up examination will be conducted for candidates who missed the 2025 UTME.

According to Oloyede, JAMB will extend the mop-up opportunity to candidates who earlier missed the main exam.

South East Reps demand JAMB Oloyede’s resignation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the South East Caucus in the House of Representatives reacted to the 2025 UTME errors that affected the performance of many candidates.

The lawmakers called for the immediate cancellation of the 2025 UTME and Prof Oloyede's resignation.

According to the lawmakers, Oloyede’s resignation would allow for an independent review and suspension of key JAMB officials involved in the glitches.

