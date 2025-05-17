2025 UTME: NNPP Chieftain Knocks JAMB Over Glitches

Olufemi Ajadi, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the southwest region, has criticised the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over the admitted glitches in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 16, the former Ogun governorship candidate said he was disappointed and frustrated with the reports of candidates experiencing discrepancies in their results.

Olufemi Ajadi knocks JAMB over UTME results discrepancies

Source: Twitter

Another tragic incident that caught attention was the death of 19-year-old Faith Opesusi, who took her own life after receiving a score of 146 out of 400. Her father revealed that she had studied hard and was devastated by the low score, which led to her tragic decision.

Ajadi condemned JAMB's handling of the examination, saying they are not fit to occupy their offices. He stated that the apology issued by JAMB's Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, cannot undo the harm caused to millions of students whose futures are being destroyed. Ajadi also questioned the short notice given for the rescheduled exams, saying it is not enough time for students to prepare properly.

The NNPP chieftain called on the Federal Government to institute a probe into JAMB's activities, adding that those found culpable should be punished. He emphasised that the examination is the only avenue for millions of students to enter tertiary institutions, and JAMB's shoddy conduct is unacceptable.

Ajadi's criticism highlights the need for accountability and transparency in the conduct of national examinations, which can have a significant impact on students' lives and futures.

The statement reads:

"The recent admission of errors by JAMB in the conduct of this year's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME) is an embarrassment to the nation. JAMB has, through its inefficiency, caused sorrow for families who lost their loved ones as a result of frustration in the recent conduct of the exam.

"I am deeply pained by the loss of Faith. It is a terrible feeling to lose a child. I hereby urge the Opesusi family to stand strong and not lose faith in God, who is able to restore all that is lost. I also pray that the Almighty God grant them the fortitude to bear this painful loss."

"While I sympathise with the families who lost their loved ones and millions whose children's future has been trampled upon, I call on the government to get to the root of the matter. The government should also consider a means of decentralising the Matriculation Examination in the country, as it seems that JAMB is overburdened. The resit Examination should not be rushed. JAMB should give more time to avoid similar mistakes."

Ajadi made recommendations to restructure JAMB

In addition, the 2023 governorship candidate of NNPP made recommendations that could help JAMB authorities to achieve an examination with the highest level of integrity and transparency.

Ajadi said:

"To achieve this, I urge JAMB to consider the following recommendations:

"1: Timing: After a massive error that occurred, there is no need to rush. JAMB must take enough time to be able to conduct a credible examination.

"2. Transparent Examination Process: Ensure that the examination process is transparent, with clear instructions, fair marking schemes, and prompt release of results.

"3. Adequate Infrastructure: Provide adequate infrastructure, including sufficient seating, lighting, and ventilation, to ensure that students can take the examination in a conducive environment.

"4. Trained Invigilators: Ensure that invigilators are properly trained to prevent examination malpractice and provide clear instructions to students.

"5. Independent Monitoring: Consider engaging independent monitors to oversee the examination process and provide an objective assessment of the conduct of the examination."

Ajadi reiterated that JAMB must take all necessary measures to ensure that the upcoming UTME retake is conducted with integrity, transparency, and fairness. He said:

"By doing so, JAMB can restore the confidence of students and stakeholders in the examination process and ensure that the academic future of our students is protected."

