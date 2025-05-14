A new X account has been opened for Pope Leo XIV, and he has made his first post on the platform owned by Elon Musk

The new X account is described as the official account of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, who was elected on May 8, 2025

His election comes after the death of Pope Francis, who passed on April 21 at the age of 88, prompting a conclave

An account has been opened on X for Pope Leo XIV, who is now the leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide.

The new account was opened and tagged the official account of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Leo's first post has excited social media users. Photo credit: Getty Images/ALBERTO PIZZOLI and TIZIANA FABI.

Source: Getty Images

On May 14, the Pontiff made his first post as Pope, using the new X account, which so far has over 69,000 followers.

Thousands of people are still following the account, which has attracted over 1.5 million views on its first post as of the time of writing this story.

The post reads:

"Peace be with you all! This is the first greeting spoken by the Risen Christ, the Good Shepherd. I would like this greeting of peace to resound in your hearts, in your families, and among all people, wherever they may be, in every nation and throughout the world."

Pope Leo XIV made first post on new X account. Photo credit: Getty Images/ALBERTO PIZZOLI.

Source: Getty Images

See the post below:

Reactions as Pope Leo opens new X account

@mygovernmentliv said:

"We are all praying that the Church and all the peoples of the Earth flourish. It is a huge team with you as physical head of the Catholic Church but It is not too big for God's inspiration to work through you. Best Wishes."

@DrItaly said:

"It was a privilege to be in St. Peter's Square to hear you speak these words and receive your blessing. My family and I are praying for you daily."

@olex_scherba said:

"Thank you, @Pontifex, for giving hope to millions Christians like myself amid this dark time. The good needs leadership and inspiration, not mediation with the evil. The world needs a clear moral line between light and darkness, not a sea of twilight."

@truthseeker4him said:

"Thank you Holy Father. We are praying for you. We need your courageous and clear teaching in these dark days. Thank you for your “yes” and may the Holy Spirit empower you to speak boldly and persuasively."

@sitsio said:

"Thank you Holy Father, thank you for restoring hope to the Church after 12 years of pain! Praying for you daily (as I did for your predecessor)."

@christkoenigtum said:

"His Holiness. Please also promote the traditional liturgy, the latin mass, so that the West may be just as prominent. May Jesus and Mary strengthen and bless them."

Trump, Tinubu congratulate Pope Leo XIV

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American President Donald Trump said the emergence of Pope Leo XIV was a great honour to his country.

He was happy that he would be the first American pope. Trump added that he looked forward to meeting with the new pope. He stated that it would be such a great moment.

President Bola Tinubu rejoiced with the election of the Pope as he said that his message of peace already "resonates across the globe."

