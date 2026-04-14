Doris Ogala raises alarm over strange sight in her compound

Doris Ogala sparked concern after raising an alarm over an unexpected police presence outside her home

A viral video showed the actress visibly shaken as she questioned why officers appeared at her compound

The incident comes shortly after her ongoing feud with former bestie Tonto Dikeh and Pastor Chris Okafor

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has sparked concern after raising an alarm about police officers spotted outside her home.

In a viral video making rounds online, Ogala appeared visibly shaken as she cried out:

“I have police in my house, I don’t know why they came.”

Doris Ogala panics over strange sight in her compound. Credit: @tontolet, @uzigirlogala, @chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

She further shared footage showing uniformed officers standing in front of her compound.

This development comes barely 48 hours after the actress hinted at suing for peace following her prolonged feud with Pastor Chris Okafor and others.

The incident has fueled speculation among fans and observers, with many linking the sudden police presence to the ongoing saga involving Ogala, Tonto Dikeh, and Pastor Chris.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala has reacted to the viral video in which Tonto Dikeh confessed to her past life before accepting Jesus Christ as her saviour.

The mother of one has been sharing about her faith since her conversion, and during a conference with Pastor Jerry Eze’s wife in Tanzania, she spoke about her past life.

Doris Ogala cries out over strange incident in her compound amid fight with Tonto and Pastor Chris. Photio credit@tontolet/@uzgirl_ogala

Source: Instagram

According to Tonto Dikeh, she was involved in dark practices in the past, including witchcraft, but all of that stopped after her conversion.

Reacting, Doris Ogala slammed those who have been attacking her for speaking out against Tonto Dikeh.

She said people thought she was mad and had lost her mind when she accused Tonto Dikeh of trying to lure her into witchcraft.

Ogala added that her confession was not yet complete, as she still had more to reveal.

She claimed to know others who were involved in dark practices and urged them to come forward and confess as well.

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's outcry

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

themeatvilla said:

"U get plenty case wey u no even know which one be this."

nnediorazu_

"It's always her unkempt hair for ne😂😂😂😂😂."

ceecee_bossbitch01 said:

"Police is your friend go and attend to them."

salient_beauty

"They should take you make we rest 😂😂."

eguavoencolette

"Why is she panting? See this issue if not minding one's business? Na chest pain dey last last kpai the person😂😂."

kiddiesfantasy said:

"So someone's everyday lifestyle is police & social media??? Ok ooo."

aondoh_ said:

"They are coming from the police station."

pretty_nikie said:

"How will she know where they are coming from after she done fight everyone around her 😂😂😂😂."

1316acreage said:

"Self-inflicted hbp, all is well with you my dear, don’t panic."

tubor_owee said:

"A distraction from the INEC issue.. be guided."

Tonto Dikeh advises lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted after a lady reached out to her for advice about her relationship.

The lady had asked her how she coped after her husband left her, and the lady also said she was ready to learn from her experience.

In her response, Tonto Dikeh said she had walked out of the marriage for her child and herself.

Source: Legit.ng