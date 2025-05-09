A Nigerian techie has highlighted the reasons she is already in love with Pope Leo XIV, the new leader of the Catholic Church

The Google-certified Android developer said she found out that the new Pope has a first degree in Mathematics, amongst other things

Pope Leo XIV, whose pre-papal name is Robert Francis Prevost, became the 267th head of the Catholic Church on Thursday, May 8

Iniobong Udoh, a Nigerian techie, has hailed the Catholic Church for electing Pope Leo XIV as the new head of the Catholic Church.

The techie stated this while highlighting the reasons she is in love with the new Pope.

A Nigerian techie hails the Catholic Church for the election of Pope Leo XIV. Photo Credit: Alberto Pizzoli, Facebook/Iniobong Udoh

Source: Getty Images

Why techie is in love with Pope

In a Facebook post, she said she discovered that the new Pope has a first degree in Mathematics and a PhD in Canon Law, adding that he is also a STEM and renewable energy advocate.

Pope Leo XIV earned a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

The Google-certified Android developer, who expressed her passion for missionary works, also said she found out he used to be a missionary priest.

While stating that the new Pope had been to Nigeria in the past, she noted that the people of Jos see him as one of their sons. She wrote:

"Pope Leo XIV is one I'm already in love with. I just found out that he's got a first degree in Mathematics and a PhD in Canon Law, he's an advocate of STEM and renewable energy.🤍And by the way, I’m big on mission works, and I've learnt he used to be a Missionary priest.

"I think the universal church got it right again with this one. He speaks 7 languages, and he's been to Nigeria before. I think the people of Jos sees him as one of their sons. 😊"

A Nigerian techie says she is already in love with Pope Leo XIV. Photo Credit: Tiziani Fabi, Facebook/Iniobong Udoh

Source: Facebook

Techie's comment about new pope stirs reactions

Samuel Campbell said:

"Well, intellectuals have been the ones gatekeeping the realm of Catholicism from inception.

"I DON'T see this as something special to some extent. And that's because, successive popes are DEEPLY well read and do understand even sciences 🔭🧪. Benedict XVI had over 5 PhDs if I'm not mistaken.

"My ONLY issue is, when are they gonna have a female pope? 😧😁🤔"

Ifeanyi Enukorah said:

"You are absolutely spot on. For me, whenever the right thing is done, it resonates deeply everywhere. I love him already."

A da Ugo said:

"I understand the sentiment. I sort of feel the same way. We pray for him to win. The spiritual battle the church is steeped in is real and present. Im glad he chooses to follow in Leo XIII’s steps. God lead him."

Hosanna Ayas said:

"He's no different from an African Pope.

"E dey even do me like say na plateau man emerge Pope sef."

Olaniyi Freshkid Tobi said:

"The Roman Catholic has to be the most organized and informed institution in the world.

"Nothing wey anybody wan tell me."

Williams Jikisim said:

"I heard his earstwhile secretary [He might pick another Secretary with his ascension as Pope] is a Nigerian popularly called "Father D."

"Father D is from Plateau state."

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first mass

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pope Leo XIV had celebrated his first mass as the head of the Catholic Church.

In a video released by the Vatican on Friday, Pope Leo XIV began his first homily with words in English during Mass in the Sistine Chapel with the College of Cardinals.

The new Pope urged cardinals to make themselves “small,” echoing the humble approach of his predecessor, Pope Francis. Pope Leo XIV also called for cultivating a better personal relationship with Christ.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng