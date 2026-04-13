A student has shared her experience as the only female in her engineering department at Rivers State University

She disclosed how she often attends fieldwork and meetings with male coursemates, despite feeling disliked by some of them

Her video went viral, with many people relating and sharing similar experiences of being the only female in male-dominated courses

A Nigerian lady has sparked buzz on social media after narrating her day-to-day activities as the only female student in her department.

The lady, an engineering student at Rivers State University, trended after sharing the video on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

A Nigerian student shares her experience being the only female in her department. Photo credit: @debby08009/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady, identified on TikTok as @debby08009, opened up about her unique and sometimes funny experience with her all-male coursemates.

Only female in department shares experience

She noted the experience of being the only girl when she followed her coursemates to practical fieldwork and departmental meetings, despite the gender imbalance.

According to her, she is a student from the Agricultural Engineering department.

A student shares her experience as the only female in her engineering department. Photo credit: @debby08009/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The young lady made it clear she is unbothered by the fact that most of the guys don’t like her, stressing that it’s impossible to be loved by everyone. Still, she ended on a positive note, declaring her love for her coursemates.

Captioning the TikTok video, she said:

"Life of an Engineering student 💕Funny how I’m always on the field with them or having meetings with them 😂❤️Most of them don’t like me sha but am not bothered because you can’t be loved by all 😝Either ways I love MY COURSEMATES."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to only female student in department

The TikTok video has drawn huge attention online, with many netizens relating to the experience of being the “only one” in a group setting. Others shared similar stories of being the only girl in male-dominated courses like engineering, architecture, and tech, calling her post “relatable content”. Legit.ng collected some comments, as seen below:

pelumi said:

"I was the only girl in my class in primary school."

Ebuka wrote:

"RSU students know she's saying the truth...(Agricultural and Environmental engineering rii..?)"

aliyahoreoluwa5855 commented:

"I was the only girl in my class in secondary school."

Danny wrote:

"Me being the only boy since SS1 to SS3 second term, got bored and went to another school for final exam and graduated with males in my mix."

Cutie Stevo commented:

"Lol. Same goes to my department too just four ladies."

STERLING HOT said:

"Same here. We have just one girl in my department."

Hephzy stated:

"I hope they are taking care of you, it's obvious they are taking care of you sef."

TOBILOBA commented:

"I was once the only girl, before two D.E students came in unexpectedly, I was so annoyed, the guys knew I felt bad, seriously."

Only student in her department shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Ekiti State University has taken to social media to share her experience after finishing from the higher institution.

The EKSU graduate claimed that she always wrote her semester exams alone because she had no coursemates.

Source: Legit.ng