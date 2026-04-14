A female student has lamented the location and time of her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination

The JAMB candidate learnt of her examination details after printing her slip, which she went on to display on social media

JAMB candidates and other netizens were moved by the student's examination details, and they shared their thoughts on it

A JAMB candidate, known on TikTok as @bforbridget1, has cried out after seeing where she was posted to for her examination.

The 2026 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) starts on Thursday, April 16, and is scheduled to run until April 25.

A JAMB candidate laments the time she saw on her printout ahead of her exam. Photo Credit: @bforbridget1, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

Ahead of the examination, candidates can now print their exam notification slips to check their scheduled session, venue, and date.

JAMB candidate displeased with her exam details

In a TikTok post on Friday, April 10, the JAMB candidate displayed her examination notification slip, expressing concern about the location and time.

She was particularly not happy with the time.

"Na the time vex me pass," she wrote.

Her slip shows that she was posted to the Philadelphia CBT Centre in Lagos and that her exam is on April 17, at 6:30 am.

She would be sitting for Use of English, Economics, Government, and Mathematics. Internet users have reacted to her TikTok post.

A JAMB candidate laments where she was posted to for her exam. Photo Credit: @bforbridget1

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

JAMB candidate's outcry stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the JAMB candidate's post below:

Ñüëllà🦋 said:

"Fine girl, mine is the same oo, same center, same date, same time 😭 .That time ehn."

✨SYLVYAH✨✨ said:

"Yours is okay, mine is Alimosho and I don’t know there."

Oyindamola in faith said:

"Same here. Last year my time was 6:30am. We had to leave home by 4:30am because I was posted to agric from the island...."

Blue Baby✰💙 said:

"Waittt Girl…. You’re writing Government instead of commerce?? I thought commerce was required..During mine, I wrote commerce!"

soft.ayo1 said:

"Hmm, see the way my heart raised God use my hand to do this exam and I use pass and get admission once."

🎀SHIDAA🎀 said:

"Na there I write my JAMB 2024 d place be like prison along Firstgate Festac Town."

@nathycool said:

"May this jamb be our last jamb that we're going to write."

Dan_x said:

"Yoo, we get same subject combination 😏 which course you Dey go for?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that JAMB had issued a fresh schedule for all candidates.

JAMB announces last-minute change

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had announced a last-minute change to its exam schedule.

The board has introduced an adjusted session structure just days before the exam begins nationwide. The examination is scheduled to start this week across accredited Computer-Based Test centres. The updated arrangement affects daily session timings from Monday through Friday, with slight changes introduced for Friday sessions in particular.

According to the new schedule announced in a post on its official X page, candidates will sit in four sessions daily. From Monday to Thursday, session 1 begins at 8.30 am and ends at 10.30 am, while session 2 runs from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Source: Legit.ng