A young Nigerian lady who boldly walked up to Femi Otedola and asked for a picture has gone viral online

A video shows the moment she walked up to him, the statement she made, and his exact response

She also sent a message to the daughter of the Nigerian businessman due to the response she received

A bold Nigerian lady got people talking online as she walked up to Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, after sighting him at Gateway International Airport and asked him for a picture.

The response that Femi Otedola gave her after she made the request took her by surprise, and she shared her experience online.

Lady asks Femi Otedola for picture, reveals unexpected reply he gave her. Photo Source: Tiktok/_ijayy

Source: TikTok

Lady meets Femi Otedola, asks for picture

The young lady, @_ijayy_ on TikTok, explained that she saw the billionaire and asked him for a photo.

She wrote in the caption of her video:

"You asked billionaire Femi Otedola for a picture and his response shocked you."

The video she posted online shows the moment she walked up to him and said the words:

"Sir, can I please take a picture?"

As she said this, Femi Otedola looked at her immediately and made a statement:

"Of course, come."

Lady who boldly approaches Femi Otedola at airport goes viral, shares his response. Photo Source: Tiktok/_ijayy

Source: TikTok

After the word exchange, @_ijayy_ shared the result of the bold step she took in the same TikTok video.

She added in the description of the video:

"Of course, come !!! I met the most humble billionaire in Nigeria !!! I asked for a picture and of course I had to have it framed because why not? @Temi Ajibade your dad is such a sweet man."

Reactions as lady shares experience with Otedola

Steph said:

"Wetin I go frame put for the junction of my street."

preke0 noted:

"This frame is not big enough o."

Praised_mo explained:

"I'm happy for you dear sis.. E remain Dangote."

HEPHZIBAH88 added:

"Family house ya, inside sitting room."

Ogechiii explained:

"The picture is soo fineee…. Another billionaire in the making …. Proud of you babe."

Esther Henry wrote:

"Make I edit myself inside the picture Ejoor."

Sarah Homes said:

"I snapped with like 5 important personnel, I will frame that picture o."

oyewaledeborah335 wrote:

"He even put his hand on ur shoulder... very humble man."

Beckie said:

"Na only one frame you do? omoh I go do seven o."

Iyanuoluwa | Content Creator noted:

"It should be bigger ooo."

Jola Ladipo | Content Creator wrote:

"So proud of you baby. I like as you frame am sharp. I for use am do wallpaper join."

Marysweet said:

"You are beautiful. you become what you admire."

PERFUME VENDOR IN LAGOS AND PH added:

"Awww and the picture is so fine congratulation my fellow billionaire. priceless daily talk and rants. Awwwwn I love love his response."

SKINCARE & MEDSPA IN ABEOKUTA shared:

"God is just starting with you."

winnie_lexis wrote:

"Girl let’s look for a way to put it on billboard."

Lehnora | Lifestyle creator added:

"I’m so happy for you."

Hinata said:

"Proud of you baby girl."

Boluwatife Temitope Sparky said:

"I for don tattoo the man for my back."

That girl, Lola, noted:

"It’s not big enough for me."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has gone viral after reacting to Temi Otedola’s decision to change her surname after marrying singer Mr Eazi. She questioned why Temi would drop a powerful name like Otedola and take her husband’s surname instead.

Lady writes letter to Femi Otedola

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after saying she wants to marry Femi Otedola’s son, Fewa.

She wrote a message to billionaire Femi Otedola, saying she likes his son and wants to be his wife. Many people saw her post online and reacted in different ways.

Source: Legit.ng