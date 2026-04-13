A young lady who had always wanted to become a doctor shared why she quit her job to start a business instead

She mentioned how much she was paid in her job and her motivation to start her own business, after working for year

Her video went viral, and netizens who came across the post shared their similar experiences and observations

A lady, Christina Aaliyah, shared how she quit her dream job and decided to start her business.

The lady shared how she had always dreamt of becoming a doctor since she was 14.

An NHS doctor in the UK mentions pay per hour, quits medical job to start a business. Photo: @christina.aaliyah

Source: TikTok

Identified on TikTok as @christina.aaliyah, the lady shared how she fulfilled her dream of becoming a doctor at 23.

However, she decided to quit at 24, sharing how much she was paid and how the job took a toll on her.

She said:

“Being a doctor takes everything you've got (and then some). The hours, Weekends and night shifts aren't the hard part. It's the sacrifice, no free time, no social life, and becoming a shell of yourself that makes it tough. All for £17/hour.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked with the National Health Service as a part time junior doctor from August 2024 to December 2025.

The lady now owns an agency where she helps business owners.

Her TikTok post was captioned:

“I quit my job as a doctor (at 24). I never planned to quit medicine. i planned to be a doctor my whole life. but somewhere between the lack of social life. the lack of autonomy. the poor lifestyle. I just had a gut feeling this wasn’t for me. do i regret it? not for a single second. Medicine gave me so much.

"Akills i still use every day. a strong work ethic, resilience, perseverance, communication, friendships !! And honestly the patients taught me so much when you watch someone face their own mortality, it does something to you.

"It makes you look at your own life differently. it makes you ask whether you are actually living it. life is short. don’t ignore your gut. it’s trying to help you. it’s trying to guide you. never gamble. but always bet on yourself."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail doctor's salary and resignation

sizzi_ said:

"Huh how is the pay that low?"

JajaPhD said:

"Congratulations. You always have the medical degree to fall back on if needed."

Vicky said:

"I mean as long as you finish the degree theoretically there’s nothing stopping you from going back. HOWEVER it’s more so the amount of dedication even from teen years it takes. It’s not an easy career or one you can do half in half out so only go for it your sure."

A doctor in UK quits job to start business, mentions amount she was paid. Photo: @christina.aaliyah

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng