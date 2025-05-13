A Nigerian lady shared why she refused to pay her rent, allowing her landlord to throw her belongings out

She revealed in a viral TikTok video the reason for her actions, sparking reactions from netizens

Despite the drama, she had already secured a new apartment and used the landlord's action to her advantage

A Nigerian lady opened up on the reason she intentionally refused to pay her house rent to her landlord when it was due.

According to her, she wanted him to call his boys to throw her things out.

In a video by @shu_ggy on TikTok, she shared that the reason she allowed it was because she didn’t have the strength to bring her items down.

When the boys threw her things out, she called a bus driver to take them to her new apartment, which she had got beforehand.

The lady added that she had been postponing her departure from the apartment, and she planned to pay back the landlord for what he did to her.

She said:

“Life is so private that my landlord doesn’t know I intentionally didn’t pay my house rent when it’s due, so he can call his boys to throw my things out. I now gently called a bus driver to load and take them to my new lodge because I never had the strength to bring all those items down.

“Been weeks I have been postponing my packing out. Aura for Aura, paid him back for what he did to me.”

See her video below:

Reactions as lady let landlord throw her out

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady's reason, as some hailed her for her tactics.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Zarah said:

"People wey normal for nigeria no pass 3."

@Teepher said:

"They can damage your stuffs tho, they won't treat it with care."

@Starseed said:

You shouldn’t have paid him back since you benefited to his disadvantage

@KHADDY said:

"Which Kai agbero behavior is this bayi?"

@Kendra said:

"Thank you for this scope. I Dey plan to park out too."

@Uceey said:

"You did well."

@Mimi D said:

"Girll smart move"

@preciousbenher said:

"Omo, thanks for the update. I now know what to do."

