A Nigerian lady has shared a video narrating the extreme length she went to save her relationship with her ex-boyfriend

According to the lady, she had asked a friend to pretend she was dead on social media, just to get a reaction from her ex who ended their relationship

However, the plan still didn't work out as she planned and this left her feeling really frustrated and heartbroken at the time

A Nigerian lady's desperate attempt to save her relationship with her ex-boyfriend has gone viral on social media.

The lady took a bizzare approach, enlisting the help of a friend to fake her own death on social media.

Lady recounts planning with a friend to fake her own death to get ex's attention. Photo credit: @midashairline/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady fakes death to get ex's attention

In a video posted by @midashairline on TikTok, the lady recounted her experience, revealing the lengths she went to in a bid to get a reaction from her ex.

According to her, she had asked her friend to post about her demise on social media, hoping her ex would take notice and respond.

The lady's plan, however, backfired. Despite her ex viewing the post, he failed to react or respond, leaving her feeling frustrated and heartbroken.

In a new video, she appeared wearing black attire, symbolising her emotional state after the painful incident.

She said:

"I'm wearing black cause life didn't end when my ex ended the relationship and I cried so much but he said no so I asked my friend to post me dead. She posted me and he viewed and didn't reply so the dead had to rise. Here I am."

Lady fakes her death to get attention of ex who broke up. Photo credit: @midashairline/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady attempts to fake death

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@loveglowee said:

"I went offline for four days and claimed they kidnapped me oga said only sorry. I was barely 17."

@Lollitaz said:

"Me always testing this man and he keeps showing me he loves me so I had a fight with him and after he said sorry I ghosted him for days baba started messaging my family that hope nothing happened to me."

@RTW VENDOR IN ABK said:

"My bestie eyes see shege for that guy hand remain small make she drink sniper. She wan die true true."

@EWA said:

"I told my friend to tell him I drank otapiapia and I’ve been admitted at the hospital she even sent him a letter I wrote baba no reply."

@Symply_Special said:

"Ok una sha do pass me na sickness i forge say I Dey sick but death nahhh no way."

@Aaliyah said:

"Omo. I told my friend to post me and caption it single and searching."

@Zoey’ asked:

"On light make I hear Wetin she Dey talk!! you say Wetin?"

@Softbliss said:

"Make I judge you kheee. We don’t do that here."

@Nail tech in owerri said:

"Even the fbi won’t be able to get this information out of me."

@Kemi said:

"Same table but I plan with my colleagues to call him that I faint and was rush to hospital. Omo this guy tell them that why are they calling him she’s not my girlfriend again pls call her family na once my eyes clear."

@YAWA added:

"Na because of you Olamide baddo sing Stupid Love."

See the post below:

Lady reconciles with ex-boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shocked many people on social media after she announced that she married her ex-boyfriend.

The excited lady said she broke up with him in 2017 and tied the knot with him seven years later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng