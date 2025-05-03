A Nigerian lady demolished her newly renovated luxury boutique after the landlord sold the property

She shared how she spent a year transforming the space, only to be forced to leave when the property was sold

In a viral TikTok video, she explained her painful decision to destroy the work she had put into the boutique

A Nigerian lady shared how she demolished her luxury boutique one year after renovating it to her taste.

She stated that she got the space and renovated it, only for the landlord to send her out because the property had been sold.

In a TikTok video by @Jummy_montana, the lady showed how she destroyed the building out of pain.

She said:

“Once upon a time, I got a space, rebuilt and renovated it to my taste. Barely a year, I was asked to leave that they’ve sold the place. I had no choice than to leave, but I made sure I demolished everything i did there. Painful but I had to match the landlord’s wickedness as well.

“I was crying inside while demolishing because I knew how much I worked hard to make the money I spent on here. Money and effort wasted. I sold most of the things to those iron condemn guys because cus they are no more useful to me.”

She stated that the landlord’s son arrived and told her she had no right to demolish, but she won him because people supported her.

The lady added that it had been 2 years since it happened, and the place had been like that without being sold or developed.

She added:

“The most painful heartbreak I’ve ever experienced. Have proper agreement with Lagos landlords(in fact involve a professional lawyer) before renovating,to avoid stories that touch cos they are wicked.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady demolishes luxury boutique

@captain-Philip said:

"Why destroy something just loose one socket connect positive to positive negative to neutral close am back do am like three places off over all switch and thank me later."

@Khalifa Emgeear said:

"If you renovate my building like this to run a business, i won’t review your rent in 5 years. You added value to the property."

@MAY 2 said:

"Same reason i don't want to renovate my house, my neighbor did, they increased rent for am, he packed out with everything he did there and I helped him drew monkey , goats on his walls."

@Alexa hairelegance said:

"Hmmm in my dads house the lady took 3 shops nd renovated it nd she said she won’t pay shop rent ooo , nit to make matter worst we gave her years to stay without payment oo nd she said if she is Going she will break everything oo then I told her I will have to calculate 3 years rent for her to pay."

In related stories, a man shared how his landlord accused him of causing cracks in his POP ceiling, while another narrated how his landlord made him sell his bike.

Landlord asks tenant to renovate 3-bedroom flat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man sparked debate after showcasing a dilapidated house in Surulere, Lagos, listed for N1.2 million per annum.

He noted that the landlord required the renter to renovate the apartment, which was in dire need of repair.

The man questioned the current state of rental prices in Surulere, asking if the price is justified given the condition of the property.

