A man was accused by his landlord of causing cracks in the POP ceiling because of the sound systems in his home

The man shared a video of the cracks in his living and revealed that he has six speakers and two woofers

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the matter after the man disagreed with his landlord

A man shared a video showing the cracks in the POP ceiling in his living room.

He said he complained to his landlord about the cracks but got accused instead.

Tenant says landlord accused him of causing cracks in POP ceiling. Photo: @humnlynn

In the video shared by @humblynn, the man said his landlord accused him of causing the cracks because of his sound system.

He then showed his six speakers and two woofers, stating it was not too much to cause such an impact.

The man said:

“Faulty POP in my house and my sound system was blamed for it instead of poor workmanship #POP #soundsystem I only have few speakers so I don’t expect it to create such level of impact.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as tenant complains of cracked POP ceiling

Many who came across the video shared their opinion after the man disagreed with his landlord.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@GBSCGold said:

"wetin happen. 6 speakers. the issue with us in using appliances is that we don't follow specifications. wetin u dey use all this do for that size of apartment."

@Lucky boy said:

"Why you sef go dey use 2hoofer go and sell it and buy mp to avoid landlord problem."

@Pato Wayne said:

"It’s not sound system issue but play (if we being real) and loud it finish…I wan hear something…or play ozeba."

@ORILOMO said:

"Why u self go get 6 speakers and 2 woofers for house?"

@FMIGHTY said:

"You be DJ?"

