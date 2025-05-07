A young Nigerian lady has shared her conversation with her ex-boyfriend whom she parted ways with about five years ago

According to the lady, the young man asked her if she was married or still single and her response to his question was epic

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's discussion with her ex-boyfriend has gone viral on TikTok, sparking reactions from netixens.

In a recent post, the lady shared the conversation she had with her former lover after a five-year separation.

Ex-boyfriend asks lady if she's still single

The encounter reportedly began with the young man inquiring about her relationship and marital status.

According to the lady known on TikTok as @nursedollar, she responded to her ex's question with an epic remark.

Instead of directly answering whether she was single or married, she chose to disclose her profession as a registered nurse.

"POV: I spoke to my ex after five years. Miss or Mrs he asked. RN I replied," she said.

Her clever response has been widely praised, with many social media users commending her for her humour and composure.

The post quickly gained attention, with users flooding the comments section to share their opinions on the discussion.

Many were impressed by the lady's ability to maintain her dignity and confidence in the face of an awkward conversation.

Her decision to reveal her profession rather than her relationship status was seen by some TikTok users as a clever way of dodging the question.

Reactions trail lady's conversation with ex-boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the situation.

@Rich woman said:

"Meaning of RN? Make I take go reply nana kojo."

@Sucre_Papito_Deji said:

"You gave information that weren’t needed coz you wanted to make an impression that you’re doing well for yourself. Wrong, it simply means you haven’t healed from whatever happened between both of you."

@NEUTRAL got banned said:

"Just thinking differently here, he asked for your marital status not Your Job or career, imaging asking a Man is he's married, and he said PILOT, see how dumb that sound?"

@Lucy said:

"Omo some people never heal, after 5 years and you still want to try and do something to hurt him."

@Bakar Mark said:

"All this no concern me. My own is who told Noah to put bedbugs inside the ark."

@Mr. Lucifer said:

"Arindin. RN na marital status? That would have been valid if you were texting your boss who fired you. Are you employed or not, hence your RN."

@patty said:

"My ex called this Saturday just to tell me he saw me and am looking good I told him thanks to the breakup."

@BIG NECKKY said:

"My own ex Dey monitor my life everyday baba Dey view my WhatsApp status and my facebook story."

@Oluwafunmilayo commented:

"What does "Right Now" have to do with whether you are a Miss or Mrs?"

@user7292426083484 asked:

"Good morning sis pls between college of nursing, nursing school and university which one should I go for?"

@RaycollectionsApeteIbadan added:

"Men don’t rate you whether you’re married or single what they rate and respect is your education and stability in general. Go Girl!"

@Engr Biscuit commented:

"I made him write jamb & his a graduate already. Can’t wait 2 call him & I will b like it’s EngrBISCUIT on d phone. E heart go skip cus na only birth certificate nai Dey attached 2 my replacement NAME."

@SAD_BOI said:

"My ex don chat me tired guess what I block for a living once we are not dating anymore you don't know me I don't no you either."

@Schro said:

"Issues go plenty in the next 10yrs o. Cos lots of these folks will remain unmarried going by their present mentality."

@Maazi_Arthur reacted:

"You actually have nothing to prove to your ex, make yourself better for yourself so the next relationship won’t end as ex."

@CHINECHEREM added:

"I felt instant goosebumps right from my head to my feed. I feel same way while typing this this is me telling you, I super duper proud of youuuu. I love thisss for you gurl. I meannnnn, periood."

See the post below:

