A Nigerian lady shared why she broke the toilet and the tap in her bedroom after the landlord sent her packing.

She showed a video of the broken toilet, adding that she also removed the wire she used to connect electricity inside her house.

In a video by @babynoraa1 on TikTok, the lady shared the reason for her action.

According to her, the toilet asked her to leave the house after she used her money to repair the toilet.

She said in the video:

“How I go use my money do toilet, one stupid landlord go con dey tell me say make I comot. I kukuma break am, break d tap. E no pass like that. I break am all the water dey rush out.

“I kukuma spoil everything wey I use my money do. I spoil all the light. God go punish landlord. Heartless landlord everywhere."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady destroys toilet in apartment

@mena said:

"When you rented it was the water rushing out!! where was the toilet that was there?!"

@igwe 1 said:

"The reason I said i can never build a residential apartment for tenants anymore, the money wen u take build ham u won't even see it in 15yrs, i will rather build shops or buy lands and keep."

@Uchay said:

"Chai you for just call plumber remove the toilet jejely but still nice money can’t waste."

Debbie said:

"Very good all this land lords think say dem wise no worry, dem go cry."

@SweetNelly said:

"Just one year in the compound he increase rent for me. Nah only God go judge them."

@Sabi-boi said:

"Landlord wey do broken tiles for room and toilet dey mad abi."

@jessykasea said:

"Na so I rent apartment the landlord Dey tell me make I fix light. For how much am paying I fix the light but am waiting for the day am going to park out."

@user987303615735 said:

"I don't understand some of those landlords, imagine someone used her money to repaired part of your house, the next thing you gave her quick notice."

@Merulight said:

"Na wetin i do my landlord last month be this."

A Nigerian lady breaks her toilet and tap after her landlord asked her to leave. Photo: @babynoraa1

