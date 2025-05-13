A Nigerian boy has shared his pain and frustration on social media after seeing his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result

In a video, the heartbroken boy broke down in tears as he lamented over his aggregate score in the examination

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to encourage him

A Nigerian student's emotional reaction to his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result has caught the attention of many on social media.

The young man was visibly shattered, breaking down in tears as he shared his score in the examination.

Nigerian boy who waited for 1 whole year mentions his UTME 2025 result.

UTME student laments over aggregate score

In a video posted on TikTok by @overallsuccess101, the student lamented his performance, which fell short of his expectations.

His scores included 43 in English language, 33 in Economics, 41 in Government, and 33 in mathematics, resulting in an aggregate score of 150.

The student's emotional post emphasised the stress and pressure many students face when awaiting their examination results.

His words conveyed a sense of disappointment and frustration, having waited a year for this moment.

"If anybody find me come, tell am say I don fail JAMB. JAMB why me. After waiting for a year this happened," he said.

Nigerian boy mentions his UTME 2025 score in video.

Reactions as student laments over UTME result

The video quickly garnered attention, with many TikTok users offering words of encouragement and support.

Despite the student's despair, many commenters urged him to stay positive and consider his options for the future.

The incident brought to the fore the emotional toll that academic performance can take on students.

As the video continued to circulate online, many people expressed empathy for the student's situation.

His pain touched many others who had experienced similar struggles with academic performance.

@Gurllikepurity said:

"My school cut of mark nah 140 if say you put my school dem go give you admissions."

@uncommon.fr said:

"Some of una dey cry for jamb others dey cry for cgpa. Una don hear abt after school life."

@AG Boss said:

"And na doctor you be won be ooo, no worry that 150 go still carry you do doctor but na native doctor ooo."

@SLIMZY PEE said:

"Wetin you wan make I do after 4 jamb do? Thank God I scored 190."

@user6151395615619 said:

"See this one me wey dey school dey cry coz I dey suffer for this young age you are here crying."

@Caster Fund said:

"Last year I get 150 for jamb and I day university like this everything na connection oo."

@black rose commented:

"Delta State Polytechnic otefe at oghara will accept you so why are you crying?"

@call_me_choco001 reacted:

"You can still enter school with the mark depend on what you want to study."

@dammyquri said:

"Omo same here omo I wan run mad ajeh like dis now I just Dey think omo jamb really jam me."

@silence said:

"You de cry for 150 me wey nah 140 I get last year and I no panic but I de 200 level now de play."

@Chris Bella said:

"Rest it’s not the end of the road my friend wanted to study Med lab but scored 160. I brought her to my mum nd they gave her admission. So calm down just option for polytechnic you’ll get admitted."

@The-only-habeebah commented:

"You no cry reach me That was 2 years ago just go and do igmb or jupeb to enter school that what I use ohhh and I don Dey 300l now."

@low_key money said:

"Guy just calm down do yahoo this year next year he go clear for you, 16 years boy drive Benz so who be you."

@KINDNESS said:

"Come this is just small my school literally added seven extra courses to our courses. They add Igbo join."

@thagirlmiira said:

"I know every after two years of good exam scores the following year they will fail ppl massively."

@Trillionaire Queen said:

"Afar Guy relax, even if nah 2 u get. Believe say u no go spend another yr for house. Believe say u go get dat admission dis yr."

@JUNE 5th wrote:

"Laugh just deyyyy hungry me like indomie but wait I wen buy cold drink omorr. Sorry but sorry can’t savant."

@Nancy Edward said:

"This year jamb no funny lots of people crying about it including my kid sis 181. I wan shout but as I see others own. I congratulate her. Omo."

@Cynthia Sagacious said:

"Me wey end for ss1 but promise my self my future children will be a graduate with first class and work."

@UPHORIA COACH added:

"Jesus na why you Dey cry can someone tell him that school is not exactly as he’s seeing or thinking oo."

Watch the video here:

Female student rejects her 2025 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

In a trending video on TikTok, she revealed that she scored an aggregate of 203 and intends to study accounting in higher institution.

