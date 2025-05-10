A Nigerian lady said her brother did not do as expected in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

According to her, the young boy has a good record of academic performance and was an assistant head boy in his school

She also said the boy once represented Lagos state in an academic competition, only for him to score 169 in UTME

A lady says her brother's performance in the 2025 UTME does not reflect his true academic abilities.

The lady shared a post on X, noting that the young boy has ga ood record of academic performance while in secondary school.

The lady suggested her brother ought to have done better in JAMB UTME. Photo credit: X/@timmieexx.

Source: Twitter

According to Timmieexx, her brother, Babatunde Peace Ifeoluwa, was once an assistant headboy in his school.

He said he once represented Lagos state in an academic competition but his UTME result failed to reflect the hard work he put in.

Timmieexx people in her family are not dullards, as they are usually intelligent.

She said:

"We are not dullards in my family. I had 278 in 2017 - UILAW. My sister 320 -Unilag pharm2020. So explain how my brother will have 278 first trial and then 169 now?Ko possible. Top 3 student in his school, former assistant head boy, this boy has represented Lag state in competitions."

Ifeoluwa's result shows that he scored 39 in English language, 45 in mathematics, 41 in physics, and 44 in chemistry. His aggregate is 169.

In 2024, he scored 63 in English, 73 in mathematics, 74 in physics, and 68 in chemistry.

She also posted a copy of his WAEC result, which shows that he scored A1 in six subjects and Bs in two others.

Ifeoluwa's JAMB result and his WAEC result. Photo credit: X/@timmieexx.

Source: Twitter

See the post below:

Reactions as lady rejects her brother's JAMB result

@OluwaNapsey09 said:

"Your brother failed. Stop tagging them. He might be brilliant and the last one he did, he might be prepared for that now this 2025 im brain no hot again nah why he get low scores last year as he first write jamb come write waec good results but now e go relax."

@YettyO_JP said:

"Exactly Same situation with my little nephew in SS3. He's been a brilliant student all through & he already cleared his WASC with straight As as an external science candidate in SS2. He's about to write the school WASC, which he doesn't need anyway, but the mum insisted he should remain in school to finish up. His JAMB result devastated everyone, and we've been asking questions."

@D_DesignMerlin said:

"Someone very close to me had the same issue too. Is JAMB giving out people scores to another person."

Lady shares her UTME Mock result

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who took part in the 2025 mock UTME examination has printed her scores and shared them online.

The student participated in the 2025 mock UTME, which took place on April 10, 2025, and the result was released on April 13.

According to the student identified as Angel Ki Mora, she scored 260 marks in aggregates, a development that attracted people's praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng