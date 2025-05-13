The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a pastor's daughter has been shared on social media, earning her the admiration of netizens

Celebrating the girl's outstanding performance, a woman expressed excitement that her little girl of yesterday is now a shining star

She urged people to make the girl go viral, noting that it is not only ceremonies and celebrities that should trend

Nigerians have hailed a pastor's daughter, named Emmanuella Kio, for her impressive UTME performance.

Emmanuella's result became public knowledge after an excited woman, Diepiriye Ihunayachi Bob-Manuel, posted it on Facebook.

Pastor's daughter's UTME result

The woman, impressed by Emmanuella's performance, described her as a beauty with a brain and congratulated her.

Ihunayachi marvelled that her little Emmanuel of yesterday had become a shining star today.

She mentioned Emmanuella's parents and urged people to make her post go viral, saying that it is not only ceremonies and celebrities that should trend.

Highlighting the importance of the girl's result, she noted that some people had poor scores in the UTME. Her post read:

"What a beauty with brain.

"Congratulations to you Emmanuella Kio for your outstanding Jamb Results.

"My little Ella of yesterday is now a shinning star ⭐.

"Born and bred by Chief pastor Anyanate & Dr Mrs Ibifaa Kio Ibifaa Kio Crown Prince Kio , Our Niger Delta queen you are celebrated.

"Let this go viral, things like this should trend and not only ceremonies and celebrity.

"Daughter, others has done well, but thou exceeded them all.

"Despite the poor results you came out with a wonderful results, I celebrate my little girl . More territories and unimaginable feats to conquer in your endeavors. Congratulations STAR GIRL ⭐✨."

Emmanuella scored a total of 355. She got 72 in English, 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, and 87 in Chemistry.

Pastor's daughter's UTME result sparks reactions

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the outstanding UTME results of seven students from the same Catholic school had gone viral on social media.

Pastor's son's UTME result emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UTME result of a pastor's son had emerged on the net.

A lady who made the result public noted that the boy was denied admission in 2024 because he was aged 15, which was considered underage. Her post in part read:

"...He scored 309 last year. Jamb said he was under age and refused to give him admission because he is just 15 years. He took up the challenge again this year and scored 326. Congratulations Faith. The best Kogi jamb result I have seen so far. If there's another let's see with proof."

