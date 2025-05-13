A Nigerian boy got people talking after posting his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result on Facebook

According to the boy, he did not really study or attend any coaching centre to prepare for the examination

His UTME result impressed social media users, with some people wondering how he pulled it off

A Nigerian boy, identified as Abayomi Collins Kayode, has shown internet users his 2025 UTME result.

Kayode, who took the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam for the first time, stated that he didn't really study for it.

A boy says he didn't really study for his exam. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: FG Trade, Jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian lad, in a Facebook post, added that he didn't attend any coaching centre to prepare for the exam. Kayode scored 237 in the UTME.

Speaking further, Kayode said he spent most of his time playing online games, adding that he is very intelligent.

The boy disclosed that he had an A1 parallel while he was in secondary school, a testament to his intelligence.

Kayode concluded his post by congratulating himself. A proud Kayode wrote:

"First time writing jamb.

"I didn't really study and I did not go to any coaching center 😉.

"Spent most of my time playing online games.

"Though I'm very intelligent scored an A1 parallel while I was in school.

"Congratulations to me 🥳."

A Nigerian boy says he didn't really study for his UTME. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Momo Productions, Facebook/Collins Kayode

Source: Getty Images

Boy's eye-catching UTME result

Kayode attached a screenshot of his UTME result to his post. The result gave a breakdown of his performance.

The science student took four subjects and scored 65 in English, 60 in Physics, 66 in Biology, and 46 in Chemistry.

Internet users were impressed and celebrated the young lad for his performance.

Boy's UTME result generates buzz online

Legit.ng has listed reactions to the post below:

Ayomide Olaniyi said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Olo Lade said:

"Congratulations.

"I tap to it in Jesus name amen."

Joy Temi said:

"It is the doing of the Lord."

Enny Monet said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Hassan Mutiullah Taiwo said:

"Congratulations 🎉❤️.

"But na grace speak 4 u no call d remaining one lazy oo."

Esther Queen said:

"Congratulations to you."

Chi Zara said:

"How did you do it?"

Lizzy Gold said:

"Aww 🥰 congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UTME result of an Abuja school head boy was posted online.

UTME result of boy who waited for long

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UTME result of a boy who waited for one year to take the exam had elicited reactions online.

The young man was visibly shattered, breaking down in tears as he shared his score in the examination. His scores included 43 in English language, 33 in Economics, 41 in Government, and 33 in Mathematics, resulting in an aggregate score of 150.

The boy's emotional post emphasised the stress and pressure many students face when awaiting their examination results. His words conveyed a sense of disappointment and frustration, having waited a year for this moment. His pain touched many others who had experienced similar struggles with academic performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng